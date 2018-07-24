Here’s how much Heat’s Dwyane Wade’s ‘monster deal’ to play in China is reportedly worth

News surfaced over the weekend that a Chinese basketball team had plans to offer Dwyane Wade a “monster deal” to continue his basketball career overseas.

A contract offer has now reportedly been extended to the Miami Heat’s 12-time All-Star.

A report out of China on Tuesday says the Zhejiang Golden Bulls of the Chinese Basketball Association offered Wade a three-year, $25 million deal. That’s an average of about $8.3 million per year.





The Heat is already $4 million over the $123 million luxury tax with up to three roster spots left to fill. Two of those spots are being held for Wade and Udonis Haslem, 38, to make decisions about their future. Haslem would likely play on the NBA veteran’s minimum of $2.3 million. The Heat could offer Wade the team’s $5.3 million taxpayer mid-level exception, but the final decision is up to owner Micky Arison.

Wade, 36, spent 10 days visiting six cities in China and signed a lifetime contract with the apparel and sneaker company Li-Ning. He’s been with the company since 2012 and there has always been the rumor that he could one day play in China once he retires from the NBA.

Wade told the Associated Press that he would begin thinking about his basketball future once he returned to the United States. His final day in China was Saturday.

“Right now, I’m focused on the game after basketball,” Wade told AP. “Whatever happens in basketball, it happens. I’ve done everything that I can to this point to put myself ... in this position I am today, where I can do something that hasn’t been done globally yet.“

