As Dwyane Wade ponders NBA future, the Heat star signed a lifetime shoe contract

Dwyane Wade still has a decision to make about whether he wants to return to the NBA for a 16th season.
In the interim, the 12-time NBA All-Star has finalized one off-court contract deal.
Wade, 36, signed a lifetime contract with the Chinese apparel company Li-Ning. Wade has represented the brand since 2012. Wade and the company unveiled Wade’s latest shoe, the “Way of Wade 7,” at an event in Beijing on Wednesday.
Shortly after the announcement was made, Wade posted a photo to Instagram high-fiving his wife Gabrielle Union with the caption “Lifetime deals all around! #TheWades.”
The announcement came during part of his “Wade World Tour,” which Wade has been promoting on his Instagram account.
As for his NBA future, Wade still remains noncommittal. Wade returned to Miami in February as part of a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wade has mentioned on multiple occasions that he has contemplated retirement after this past season.
“When I get back from China, I’ll focus on that,” Wade told the Associated Press. “Right now, I’m focused on the game after basketball. Whatever happens in basketball, it happens. I’ve done everything that I can to this point to put myself that I’m in this position I am today, where I can do something that hasn’t been done globally yet. The basketball will take care of itself. I’ll sit down and figure that out once I get back from this tour at some point.”
Comments