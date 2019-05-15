Watch the New Orleans Pelicans’ office staff reaction winning the Zion Lottery Sweepstakes

Pelicans win Zion sweepstakes, will choose first in NBA Draft The New Orleans Pelicans won the rights to the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. It is widely believed the team will select Duke superstar Zion Williamson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The New Orleans Pelicans won the rights to the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. It is widely believed the team will select Duke superstar Zion Williamson.

With a 6% chance, the New Orleans Pelicans weren’t among the favorites to win Tuesday’s NBA Draft lottery.

But with each envelope unveiling, the Pelicans stayed alive in the race to win the chance to pick Zion Williamson No. 1 overall in this year’s NBA Draft.

And when the hearts of Knicks fans sunk after New York won the No. 3 pick, the last of the three pre-lottery favorites — along with the Cavs and Suns at 14% odds — was no longer a threat.

Then the big reveal happened with Memphis Grizzlies chosen as the No. 2 pick, meaning the Pelicans won the lottery.

The team’s office staff went ballistic.

