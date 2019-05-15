Basketball
A woman got a Zion-themed Knicks tattoo before the NBA Draft lottery. Whoops!
The New York Knicks were one of the favorites to win the Zion Williamson sweepstakes by capturing the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft through Tuesday’s lottery.
The Knicks were one of three teams, along with the Cavs and Suns, that had a 14% shot at winning the lottery.
One Knicks fan was so certain her team was going to land the top pick and Zion, the former Duke phenom, that she showed off a Zion-themed Knicks tattoo at a Knicks lottery party, according to Bleacher Report.
Oops.
The Knicks were the worst team in the NBA this season with a 17-65 record. In past years, the Knicks would have had a much better chance of winning the lottery, but the NBA reformed its lottery practice to curb teams from tanking. Teams with the worst NBA record had a 25 percent chance of winning the lottery prior to this year’s event. Now the three worst records in the NBA each have a 14 percent chance.
The Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies, who got the second overall pick, each had a six percent chance to win the lottery.
