A woman got a Zion-themed Knicks tattoo before the NBA Draft lottery. Whoops!

Pelicans win Zion sweepstakes, will choose first in NBA Draft The New Orleans Pelicans won the rights to the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. It is widely believed the team will select Duke superstar Zion Williamson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The New Orleans Pelicans won the rights to the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. It is widely believed the team will select Duke superstar Zion Williamson.

The New York Knicks were one of the favorites to win the Zion Williamson sweepstakes by capturing the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft through Tuesday’s lottery.

The Knicks were one of three teams, along with the Cavs and Suns, that had a 14% shot at winning the lottery.

One Knicks fan was so certain her team was going to land the top pick and Zion, the former Duke phenom, that she showed off a Zion-themed Knicks tattoo at a Knicks lottery party, according to Bleacher Report.

Oops.

She’s getting a Zion Knicks tattoo already pic.twitter.com/bNukkNlnNe — Master (@MasterTes) May 15, 2019

The Knicks were the worst team in the NBA this season with a 17-65 record. In past years, the Knicks would have had a much better chance of winning the lottery, but the NBA reformed its lottery practice to curb teams from tanking. Teams with the worst NBA record had a 25 percent chance of winning the lottery prior to this year’s event. Now the three worst records in the NBA each have a 14 percent chance.

The Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies, who got the second overall pick, each had a six percent chance to win the lottery.