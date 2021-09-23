Miami Herald Logo
NASCAR & Auto Racing

May dates of the 2022 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix weekend in Miami Gardens announced

The Formula 1 circus — or ruckus, depending on your point of view — will hit the road course at Hard Rock Stadium and Miami Gardens on May 6, 7 and 8 of 2022 Miami Grand Prix organizers announced Thursday.

That’s practice sessions on Friday, qualifying on Saturday and the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday at the under-construction Miami International Autodrome.

Many residents of Miami Gardens, concerned about the ratio of traffic and noise damaging the neighborhood’s quality of life with too little benefit to the city, have fought the coming of F-1 since downtown Miami residents successfully fought the race being placed there.

British Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton wearing Heat jersey with his car No. 44 during a Miami Heat game at AmericanAirlines Arena on New Year’s Day, 2016. The only Black driver in F1 history has won the World Championship seven times, tying Germany’s Michael Schumacher for the most ever, and holds the career records for wins and pole positions. David Santiago dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com

A month of F1, NASCAR and the Indianapolis 500

This sets up, pandemic permitting, a possible bucket list month for racing fans from around the world with diverse tastes.

The week before, May 1, there’s a short-track NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover, Delaware. Then, the weekends after the Formula 1 race, open wheel focus shifts to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course on May 14; qualifying and the run for the Indianapolis 500 on May 21 and 22; and the 106th Indianapolis 500 on May 29.

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 9:51 AM.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
