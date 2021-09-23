NASCAR & Auto Racing
May dates of the 2022 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix weekend in Miami Gardens announced
The Formula 1 circus — or ruckus, depending on your point of view — will hit the road course at Hard Rock Stadium and Miami Gardens on May 6, 7 and 8 of 2022 Miami Grand Prix organizers announced Thursday.
That’s practice sessions on Friday, qualifying on Saturday and the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday at the under-construction Miami International Autodrome.
Many residents of Miami Gardens, concerned about the ratio of traffic and noise damaging the neighborhood’s quality of life with too little benefit to the city, have fought the coming of F-1 since downtown Miami residents successfully fought the race being placed there.
A month of F1, NASCAR and the Indianapolis 500
This sets up, pandemic permitting, a possible bucket list month for racing fans from around the world with diverse tastes.
The week before, May 1, there’s a short-track NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover, Delaware. Then, the weekends after the Formula 1 race, open wheel focus shifts to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course on May 14; qualifying and the run for the Indianapolis 500 on May 21 and 22; and the 106th Indianapolis 500 on May 29.
This story was originally published September 23, 2021 9:51 AM.
