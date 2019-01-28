Kids with life-threatening illnesses get racetrack experience at Homestead-Miami Speedway

For one day, 100 children battling life-threatening illnesses got to experience the thrill of a lifetime.
Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday held the Ride2Revive event, during which children felt the exhilaration that professional race car drivers feel as they were driven around the 1.5-mile championship racetrack while buckled into exotic supercars.
The event also allowed the children to explore the Homestead Police Department’s emergency vehicles and had other activities such as ace painting, balloon art, a photo booth and a racing simulator. They also had the chance to experience “interactive art” by drawing on a Lamborghini HURACAN with world-renowned artist Romero Britto.
Ride2Revive, founded by Brett and Brooke David in 2011, benefitted children from various hospitals and organizations that include Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Holtz Children’s Hospital, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Chai Lifeline and Mystic Force Foundation.
