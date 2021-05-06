Key players to miss Inter Miami game Sunday vs. Atlanta, Neville’s son joins USL team

Inter Miami will be missing key players for the second game in a row when it faces Atlanta United at home on Sunday (1 p.m., ABC). Coach Phil Neville said Thursday that Robbie Robinson, Nico Figal and Julian Carranza will not play.

Robinson, the starting left winger, is nursing a hamstring injury and is “day-to-day.” Neville said he does not want to take any risk by playing him. Figal, a starting defender, also has a hamstring injury and might miss a few weeks. Carranza, a backup forward, has been battling vertigo for a few weeks.

“Robbie is feeling a lot better, but we’re going to be really cautious with him,” Neville said. Robinson, who was injured in the season-opening game, came off the bench against Nashville last Sunday and retweaked the hamstring.

As for Carranza, Neville said he developed vertigo after an ear infection and has been dealing with dizziness. “We’re treating it like a concussion a little bit in terms of symptoms,” Neville said. “We’re going to be really cautious with Juli because there’s that motion, twisting and turning, so we have make sure he’s 100 percent before he comes back.”

With Figal out, Neville said Christian Makoun will see more minutes.

In other news, Neville’s 18-year-old son Harvey, who had been with Manchester United’s U23 team, signed with Inter Miami’s USL club, Fort Lauderdale CF.

“It was his decision,” Neville said. “He came out to do some training and see his dad, really enjoyed it and impressed everybody. I’ve got to say it is quite difficult because when he’s in the club he’s just another player, so I’ve left a lot of the decision making on Harvey to other people around the club, (sporting director) Chris Henderson and (assistant coach) Anthony Pulis.

“I said, `You’ve got to be really honest here.’ I’m harder on Harvey than any other player on the squad. It’s a great opportunity for him, a new adventure. The proud bit for me as a father is it is hard to leave Manchester United. Normally when people leave Manchester United, there’s almost that death-like feeling that your dreams can’t come true; but he’s probably known for 3-4-5 months that for him to succeed he may have to leave. He’s got a lot of hard work, development, and days on the road with the USL team to keep improving.”