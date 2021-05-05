Getting to know Edison Azcona, Inter Miami’s dynamic, Dominican 17-year-old midfielder

Edison Azcona, Inter Miami’s diminutive, dynamic 17-year-old midfielder, had just made his MLS debut last Sunday and as he entered the locker room at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, assistant coach Jason Kreis handed him a ball and a Sharpie.

“Coach Jason told me to get it signed by everyone because it was an important day for me to remember,” Azcona said Wednesday, smiling. “The guys were messing around with me a little while they signed it. A lot of them put `Congrats, my son.’

“I’ve been sleeping with that ball on my bed the past three days. I may sleep with it forever.”

When Gilbert Azcona and Ivette Velez arrived in the United States from the Dominican Republic in 2007, one of the first things they did was enroll 4-year-old son Edison in a rec soccer program in Nolensville, Tennessee.

They never imagined that 13 years later the kid would play for David Beckham’s team and make his professional debut just up the road in Nashville.

Azcona and Velez were moved to tears watching on TV from their Deerfield Beach home as their son entered his first MLS game in the second half of the 0-0 tie against Nashville SC. Edison’s uncle, aunt and cousin, who still live in Nashville, were in the stands for the occasion.

Although he has a baby face and is half the age of some of the men on the field, Azcona said after feeling “a bit nervous” on the sideline, he felt comfortable once he received his first pass from Blaise Matuidi. Inter Miami coach Phil Neville called Azcona “an outstanding little player” and praised his courage.

The fearless 130-pound teenager in bright red cleats even jumped in when teammates surrounded the referee to dispute a controversial call before a protective veteran player pushed him out of the fray.

“Immense happiness and pride are what we were feeling, watching our son fulfill his dream on national TV, and so close to where it all began,” Gilbert Azcona said by phone Tuesday. “My wife was crying, and my eyes were watering. A Dominican kid from La Romana, a place known for baseball, playing professional soccer in the United States. It’s a beautiful story.”

Azcona’s three sisters, Marcella (25), Nathalia (24) and Isabella (14) texted each other throughout the game. “They were going crazy, all the texts were in caps,” Azcona said.

Were it up to his father, Azcona would have pursued taekwondo. Edison played four sports as a young boy — soccer, taekwondo, baseball, and basketball — and excelled at all of them. He was particularly adept at taekwondo, earning a double-degree black belt by age eight.

Right around that time, the Azconas left Tennessee and moved to South Florida, seeking a larger Hispanic community and warmer weather. Velez, who had an economics and finance degree, found a job in the accounting office at Palm Beach State College, where she still works today.

Gilbert took on odd jobs and dedicated his free time to Edison’s athletic career. He asked his son which sport he wanted to play most, secretly hoping he would say taekwondo and Edison replied: “I love soccer.”

With those three words as his impetus, Gilbert spent the next eight years scouring Broward and Palm Beach Counties for the best coaching and competition. By the time Edison was 16, he had played for Wellington Wave, South Palm Beach SC, Margate United, AC Delray, Boynton Knights, Boynton United, Boca United and Orlando City. He joined Inter Miami’s youth academy in 2019.

Azcona was noticed wherever he went because of his talent and his doting father, who got Edison to practice an hour early and warmed him up with cones and a bag of balls. His father admittedly was among the loudest on the sidelines during games, known for yelling “Happy Feet! Happy Feet!”

“Looking back, sometimes I may have put too much pressure on my son,” the elder Azcona said. “It is a testament to his love for soccer that he stayed with it. Other kids might have quit.”

Asked if he felt pressured by his father, Azcona replied: “If I’m going to be honest, a little bit. When I was smaller it would get to me, but in my heart, I know he did it for my best. I’m very grateful for my dad. He sacrificed a lot for me, pushing me, wanting me to be the best. He helped me become who I am today. And my mom, who was always working, is my motivation.”

Coach Abiodun “Tunde” Adeyemi coached Azcona at U13 and U15 with Boca United and said he stood out instantly.

“He was one of the smallest kids out there and had technique beyond his years,” Adeyemi said. “But what really made him different was his attitude. His desire to win every battle was second to none. He would not be denied. He was relentless and would wear everyone down with his energy.”

Asaf Lubezky, director of coaching at Boynton Knights, said: “You could tell how much Edison loved the game and his work rate stood out. I am so happy for him. He is an inspiration to all the players in the area, proving that if you have the talent and want it bad enough, there is a path to the pros right here.”

Azcona, who is 5-6, has been told he’s too small throughout his career. He shrugs off the doubters, making up for his lack of height with his heart, well aware that Diego Maradona was 5-5 and Lionel Messi is 5-7.

“One of my first coaches, Rick Pabon, told me that if I ever feel tired during a practice or a game, to tell myself, `I want it more. I want it more.’” Azcona said. “I still do that because I do. I want it more.”