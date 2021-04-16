Gonzalo Higuain aims to live up to billing heading into Inter Miami home opener Sunday

Nobody knows better than Gonzalo Higuain that he did not live up to his reputation or his $7 million salary with Inter Miami last season. The Argentine forward, one of the most prolific scorers in Europe over a decade, joined Miami from Juventus in September with the expectation he would boost goal production.

He scored one goal in nine games — off a free kick — and is hungry to get back to top form entering Sunday’s 2021 season opener at home against the Los Angeles Galaxy (3 p.m., ABC).

“Last year was unusual because of this awful pandemic that consumed the world,” he said. “I got here late, I had to adapt quickly to new players, new style of play, a totally different league. Honestly, I suffered. I thought I would adapt better, but it was tougher than I anticipated. It is a difficult league and I struggled. This year, now that I know the league, I will work hard to improve and try to be a positive leader.”

Coach Phil Neville told Higuain to stay closer the box than he did last year.

“When I was viewing a lot of the games from last year, I think a couple of things. One, Gonzalo didn’t have that much luck in front of goal, the amount of times the keeper made great saves, or he hit the crossbar, post, so luck played a part,” Neville said. “But the things we’ve been working on a lot is getting him into the box a lot more than what we saw last year.

“When the crosses are coming in from left or right, make sure he’s in the right areas to score the goals we know he can score. He loves to get involved in the play, him and Rodolfo link up really well in those little spaces, but what we’ve told him is when ball is coming into the box that is when chances are being created and he needs to be in that area. He’s a vital player for us. I’m excited about how well he can do this season.”

Higuain, 33, is not fazed by the pressure.

“I have spent more than 15 years playing under pressure, since I was 19 years old, so it’s not new to me,” he said. “I like the challenge of coming to this league and potentially making history with this club. I didn’t come here to be just another player, or to vacation.”

Guediri promoted to First Team

Defender Sami Guediri, a Boca Raton native, was signed through 2021, with options for 2022 and 2023. The 23-year-old left back spent last season with the club’s USL team, Fort Lauderdale CF, but was promoted after impressing coaches during preseason.

“Sami has had a strong preseason with us coming off of a good first year with Fort Lauderdale,” said Chris Henderson, Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director. “His development has been impressive since moving from midfield to left back and we feel he has more room for growth with the first team.”

Guediri appeared in all 16 matches for Fort Lauderdale in 2020, starting in 14 of them. He previously played with USL team Greenville Triumph and with a few lower-tier clubs in Germany.