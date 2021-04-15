Inter Miami has 12 new faces on its 2021 roster. Here is what you need to know about them

Getting to know the Inter Miami players on the 2021 roster — including 12 new faces.

GOALKEEPERS

▪ 1 John McCarthy (USA), Age: 28.

Bio: Previously played at Philadelphia Union. Took over starting job when 2020 captain Luis Robles broke his arm. Went 4-3-1 with 19 saves and 1.25 goals allowed per game.

▪ 18 Dylan Castanheira (USA), Age: 25

Bio: Moved up from USL Fort Lauderdale CF, where he ranked fifth in the league with 44 saves. Played at Columbia University, was Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year.

▪ 27 Drake Callender (USA), Age: 23

Bio: Called up to U.S. Under-23 team, talented poet. Played at Cal-Berkeley and came up through the San Jose Earthquakes academy.

▪ (Number TBA) Nick Marsman (Netherlands), Age: 30

Bio: Feyenoord keeper will join Inter Miami in July. Played 136 matches in the Dutch league, primarily for Feyenoord and FC Twente. This season has 10 shutouts in 25 matches.

DEFENDERS

▪ 3 Kieran Gibbs (England), Age: 31

Bio: Former Arsenal left back will join Inter Miami in July when his contract with West Bromwich Albion expires. Winner of three FA Cup titles. Played 300 games over 14 seasons in England.

▪ 4 Christian Makoun (Venezuela), Age: 21

Bio: Captain of Venezuela’s U20 national team that reached the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup final, where he caught scouts’ attention. Spent a year with Juventus U23 team before joining Inter Miami.

▪ 5 Nico Figal (Argentina), Age: 27

Bio: Versatile defender can play center back or right back, was one of the top players for Inter Miami last season. Phil Neville called him “a throwback” tough-nosed defender and “massively impressive.”

▪ 6 Leandro Gonzalez Pirez (Argentina), Age: 29

Bio: Joined Inter Miami last summer and made an immediate impact. Won three trophies with Atlanta United, then played briefly at Tijuana in Mexico before returning to MLS.

▪ 17 Ryan Shawcross (England), Age: 33

Bio: Tall (6-3) experienced leader, known for his soccer IQ, came from Stoke City in England, where he played more than 400 games over 14 seasons.

▪ 24 Ian Fray (USA), Age: 18

Bio: Youth academy player was promoted to the first team and impressing coaches and teammates, but tore knee ligaments in preseason training, had surgery, will miss start of season.

▪ 31 Kelvin Leerdam (Suriname), Age: 30

Bio: Spent nine years in the Dutch league and three years with the Seattle Sounders. Plays for Suriname’s national team and is a scoring threat up the flanks.

▪ 33 Joevin Jones (Trinidad and Tobago), Age: 29

Bio: Plays left wing and left back, won two MLS Cups with the Seattle Sounders and a member of the Trinidad and Tobago national team since 2010. Has started 102 of 121 MLS matches.

▪ 20 Brek Shea (USA), Age: 31

Bio: Journeyman and former U.S. national team player is always a scoring threat, and at 6-3 is good in the air. He scored four goals in 13 games last season, but has been injury prone.

MIDFIELDERS

▪ 7 Lewis Morgan (Scotland), Age: 24

Bio: Arrived in camp last year as a relative unknown, went on to start all 23 games and dominate on the right wing. Was named Team MVP after leading Miami in goals (5) and assists (8). Tied for first in MLS with 14 “big chances” created and second with 65 total chances created.

▪ 8 Blaise Matuidi (France), Age: 34

Bio: The only World Cup winner in MLS. Also won four Ligue 1 titles in France and three Serie A titles with Italian giant Juventus. Has 5.3 million Instagram followers.

▪ 10 Rodolfo Pizarro (Mexico), Age: 27

Bio: Known for his dynamic style, energy, and Joker face goal celebrations. Member of the Mexican national team is expected to get more touches on the ball this season.

▪ 11 Matias Pellegrini (Argentina), Age: 21:

Bio: Signed as a Designated Player from Argentine club Estudiantes at age 19 with a transfer fee of more than $7 million. Struggled debut season, improved in 2021 preseason. Was being shopped for a possible loan or transfer.

▪ 13 Victor Ulloa (USA), Age: 29

Bio: Mexican-American is one of the only original MLS veterans from the 2020 roster still with the team. Solid, reliable, good leadership skills. Spent 8 years at FC Dallas and one at FC Cincinnati.

▪ 14 Jay Chapman (Canada), Age: 27

Bio: Former Canadian youth national team player. Acquired in a trade with Toronto FC in November 2019. Played eight games and started twice for Inter Miami last season.

▪ 26 Gregore (Brazil), Age: 27

Bio: Recently signed from Brazilian club Bahia, where he played 101 games, including 14 in the Copa Sudamericana. Central midfielder known for his work rate with complement Matuidi.

▪ 30 George Acosta (USA), Age: 21

Bio: Miami native of Colombian heritage. Played for U.S. youth national teams and two seasons in the USL before signing with Inter Miami. Was injured 2020 season, working his way back in 2021, expended to spend time with USL Fort Lauderdale team.

▪ 28 Edison Azcona (Dominican Republic/USA), Age: 17

Bio: Only 5-6 and 130 pounds but stands out with his skill and energy. Grew up in Deerfield Beach, plays for Dominican Republic national team. Promoted from club’s youth academy with high hopes.

▪ 25 Felipe Valencia (USA), Age: 16

Bio: Signed from the youth academy at age 15, the youngest player to sign with the club. Became youngest scorer in USL history when he scored for Fort Lauderdale CF last season. Will continue to train with USL team as he develops.

▪ 22 Federico Higuain (Argentina), Age: 36

Bio: Older brother of Gonzalo provides locker room leadership after seven years with the Columbus Crew. Earlier in career played 157 games and scored 35 goals in Argentina’s first division.

FORWARDS

▪ 9 Gonzalo Higuain (Argentina), Age: 33

Bio: The $7 million forward arrived with much fanfare from Juventus last summer, but admittedly struggled to adjust to MLS and finished with just one goal off a free kick. He is expected to be more productive in 2021 and get better service from close range.

▪ 16 Josh Penn (USA), Age: 20

Bio: First-round draft pick from Indiana University played for USL club Indy Eleven in 2019-20.

▪ 19 Robbie Robinson (USA), Age: 22

Bio: 2020 No. 1 MLS Draft pick out of Clemson could have breakout year after shifting from center forward to left wing. Has the size, speed and power to be a standout player his second season.

▪ 21 Julian Carranza (Argentina), Age: 20

Bio: Transferred from Atletico Banfield in July 2019, one of the first players Miami signed. Scored two goals in 16 games last season, hampered by foot injury early in the year.