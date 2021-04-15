Inter Miami’s projected lineup, schedule, ticket info and 5 MLS storylines to watch

INTER MIAMI: 2021 SEASON PREVIEW

2020 Results: 7-13-3, 10th place Eastern Conference, lost opening playoff round 3-0 to Nashville SC.

Coach: Phil Neville

Key Additions: Gregore, Kelvin Leerdam, Joevin Jones, Josh Penn, Ryan Shawcross, Kieran Gibbs (joining in July), Nick Marsman (joining in July)

Key Losses: Luis Robles, Wil Trapp, Ben Sweat, Andres Reyes

Projected Starting XI: GK John McCarthy. LB Joevin Jones, CB Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, CB Nico Figal, RB Kelvin Leerdam. Holding midfielders Blaise Matuidi, Gregore. Left wing Robbie Robinson. Center Midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro. Right wing Lewis Morgan. Center Forward Gonzalo Higuain.

Defending MLS Champion: Columbus Crew. Runner-up Seattle Sounders

5 MLS Storylines to Watch

1. Will defending champion Columbus Crew repeat? The MLS Cup winners have all 11 starters back and added new players, including Bradley Wright-Phillips. Another deep run is likely.

2. How will expansion team Austin FC do? Actor Matthew McConaughey is a minority owner and former U.S. star Claudio Reyna is sporting director, so lots of eyes on this club. Veteran Matt Besler anchors the back line and Argentine playmaker Tomas Pochettino is exciting.

3. Will Mexican star Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez redeem himself? His debut MLS season did not go well, with injuries, personal hardships and two goals in 12 games. New coach Greg Vanney and an influx of new players should help.

4. Can Josef Martinez pick up where he left off? Atlanta United’s Venezuelan striker, 2018 MLS MVP and league season-scoring record holder missed all of 2020 after tearing his ACL in the season opener.

5. Is Brenner as good as advertised? The 21-year-old Brazilian rising star signed with FC Cincinnati from Sao Paulo, where he scored 22 goals in 38 games. Can he make Cincy a contender? Time will tell.

Inter Miami 2021 Schedule

Sun. Apr. 18 vs. LA Galaxy (3 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes)

Sat. Apr. 24 @ Philadelphia Union (8 p.m., ESPN+)

Sun. May 2 @ Nashville SC (1 p.m., ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Sun. May 9 vs. Atlanta United (1 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes)

Wed. May 12 vs. CF Montreal (TBA, ESPN+)

Sun. May 16 @ FC Cincinnati (4 p.m., FOX)

Sat. May 22 @ Chicago Fire (6 p.m., Unimas)

Sat. May 29 vs. DC United (TBA, ESPN+)

Sat. June 19 @ DC United (8 p.m., ESPN+)

Fri. June 25 vs. Orlando City (8 p.m., FOX)

Sat. July 3 @ CF Montreal (7:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Sat. July 17 @ NY Red Bulls (7 p.m., ESPN+)

Wed. July 21 vs. New England Revolution (TBA, ESPN+)

Sun. July 25 vs. Philadelphia (TBA, ESPN+)

Sat. July 31 vs. CF Montreal (TBA, ESPN+)

Wed. Aug. 4 @ Orlando City (7:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Sun. Aug. 8 vs. Nashville SC (TBA, ESPN+)

Sat. Aug. 14 @ NYCFC (3:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Wed. Aug. 18 vs. Chicago Fire (TBA, ESPN+)

Sat. Aug. 21 vs. Toronto FC (TBA, ESPN+)

Fri. Aug. 27 @ Orlando City (8:30 p.m., ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Sat. Sept. 4 @ FC Cincinnati (7:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Sat. Sept. 11 vs. Columbus Crew (TBA, ESPN+)

Tue. Sept. 14 @ Toronto FC (7:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Fri. Sept. 17 vs. NY Red Bulls (7 p.m., FS1)

Wed. Sept. 29 @ Atlanta United (7:30 p.m., FS1)

Sun. Oct. 3 @ Portland Timbers (TBA, FS1)

Sat. Oct. 16 @ Columbus Crew (6 p.m., ESPN+)

Wed. Oct. 20 vs. Toronto (4 p.m., ESPN+)

Sat. Oct. 23 vs. FC Cincinnati (TBA, ESPN+)

Wed. Oct. 27 @ Atlanta United (7:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Sat. Oct. 30 vs. NYCFC (3:30 p.m., Univision)

Sun. Nov. 7 @ New England (3:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Tickets and stadium information

Tickets: Limited capacity sold out for opener (8,000 of 18,000 seats). Some tickets available for May 9 game vs. Atlanta United and May 12 vs. CF Montreal. Tickets for rest of season will be released at a later date. Go to intermiamicf.com

Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium (pronounced Drive Pink) is at 1350 NW 55 St., Fort Lauderdale. Off Commercial Blvd. just west of I-95. COVID protocols in place, including required mask wearing, digital tickets and parking passes, touchless concessions. Supporters groups are based in the north-side stands.