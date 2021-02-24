Inter Miami signs Brazilian midfielder Gregore from Bahia. Here are the details

Brazilian midfielder Gregore (right) left Bahia to sign a four-year deal with Inter Miami on Feb. 24, 2021. Bahia

Inter Miami just got some Brazilian flair.

The club announced Wednesday the signing of 26-year-old central midfielder Gregore from Brazilian Serie A club Esporte Clube Bahia. Gregore signed a four-year contract with an option for another season.

“Gregore is a player who has been on my radar for some time, and we are very pleased to bring him to Inter Miami ahead of the 2021 MLS season,” said Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson. “He has a great engine and brings balance and stability to the central midfield.”

Gregore made 101 appearances in three seasons with Bahia, playing 14 matches in the prestigious international club competition CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana and being a member of the three-time Campeonato Baiano-winning side (2018, 2019 and 2020).

The Juiz de Fora, Brazil, native joined Bahia on loan in 2018 and made his Serie A debut on April 15, 2018. He scored two goals and had nine assists with Bahia. Prior to joining Bahia, he played for Clube Atletico Joseense, Sao Carlos and the Santos B team in 2016-17.

This past season, Gregore started 32 games.

Gregore joins English defender Ryan Shawcross as Inter Miami’s offseason international signings. Shawcross, the 33-year-old former Stoke City captain, will provide leadership on the back line and in the locker room.

Preseason training camp opens on March 8 and the 2021 MLS season kicks off April 17.

The current Inter Miami roster has 25 players.

Goalkeepers (3): Drake Callender, Dylan Castanheira, John McCarthy

Defenders (7): Nico Figal, Ian Fray, Leandro González Pirez, Christian Makoun, Dylan Nealis, Patrick Seagrist, Ryan Shawcross

Midfielders (12): George Acosta, Edison Azcona, Brek Shea, Jay Chapman, Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan, Matías Pellegrini, Josh Penn, Rodolfo Pizarro, Victor Ulloa, Felipe Valencia, Gregore

Forwards (3): Julián Carranza, Gonzalo Higuaín, Robbie Robinson