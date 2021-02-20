Inter Miami signs veteran Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross. Here are the details

Stoke City Ryan Shawcross (left) signed with Inter Miami of Major League Soccer on Feb. 20, 2021. Stoke City

After weeks of speculation, Inter Miami announced on Saturday that it signed Stoke City center back and captain Ryan Shawcross on a free transfer.

Shawcross, 33, joins Miami after 14 years and more than 400 appearances with Stoke. He will occupy an international spot on the roster, pending a physical and visa paperwork.

He will be reunited with his former Manchester United teammate Phil Neville, who was hired as Inter Miami coach last month. Shawcross played against Neville in four Premier League matches while Neville played for Everton. He also overlapped with Inter Miami’s Brek Shea, who played for the Potters from 2013-14.

“Ryan fits the Inter Miami DNA because of his experience and his longevity at a club,” said Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson. He’s going to be able to come here and be a leader, not only on the field, but his leadership will be seen with the young players and players coming through.”

The club was looking for more depth along the back line.

“He’s physically dominant, his feet are good, his range of passing is good, and we think he’s going to be a great addition to our back line,” Henderson said. “Adding another central defender was important for our group and we want to create competition at every position. That’s the goal, to be able to go out everyday and the players are fighting for their spot. That’s Phil’s vision, to have competition.”

Stoke City’s chief executive Tony Scholes said: “Ryan’s contribution to the Club over the last 14 years simply cannot be overstated. His outstanding leadership and the consistency of his displays made him a talismanic figure for us.

“He has been an outstanding role-model, both on and off the pitch, and the way he applied himself in training and matches epitomized the city of Stoke-on-Trent – hard-working, committed and loyal. He feels the time is right to explore new opportunities and leaves with our very best wishes. I would like to take this opportunity to wish Ryan, his wife Kath and their family every success for the future - they will always be welcome at the bet365 Stadium.”

Manager Michael O’Neill added: “Before I came to Stoke City the one player you immediately associated with the Club when it came up in conversation was Ryan, simply because of the length of time he spent here. It’s very rare these days for a player to stay at one club for 14 years; I’m sure Ryan has had opportunities to go elsewhere down the years but he clearly felt settled and valued here.

“He hasn’t figured as often as he would have liked over the past couple of years but his professionalism and the way he has conducted himself, both on the training ground and around the Club, since I joined simply cannot be questioned.”

Shawcross was named captain in 2010, and he led the team to the FA Cup Final against Manchester City in 2011. He remained a key player, until summer 2019, when he broke his leg in a pre-season friendly against Leicester City.

MLS preseason camp opens March 8 and the season begins April 17.

Inter Miami is also in talks with at least one player from South America.