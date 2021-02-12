Manchester United scout named Inter Miami scouting director, Shawcross talks continue

The Manchester United pedigree continues to influence the Inter Miami front-office makeover as the club announced the hiring of Mark Prizant as director of scouting.

Prizant was a U.S.-based first-team scout for Manchester United for the past four and a half years. He previously worked in MLS for the Philadelphia Union and Chicago Fire. He also worked with the U.S. Soccer Federation and began his career as an assistant coach at Florida Gulf Coast University in 2011 after graduating from Hofstra University.

Inter Miami made major changes in the offseason as co-owner David Beckham assumed a more hands-on role. New coach Phil Neville was Beckham’s teammate at Manchester United.

The club also hired Sam Gregory as director of analytics. Gregory joins from Canadian club York United FC.

“Mark has a proven scouting track record both nationally and internationally, while Sam is very knowledgeable in the analytics field. We’re thrilled to have them onboard,” said Chris Henderson, Inter Miami chief soccer Officer and sporting director.

Gregory took over the role of director of on-field analytics at York United FC in the Canadian Premier League in July 2020. He quickly made his presence felt at the club with opposition analysis and analysis on the recruitment side, working directly with the front office and coaching staff to develop data-driven insights.

Meanwhile, talks continue with veteran Stoke City center back Ryan Shawcross, 33, who has been the captain of that team for more than a decade and played 453 games for them since signing as a 19-year-old. Stoke manager Michael O’Neill told the Stoke Sentinel that a deal is expected “shortly.” The MLS transfer window opened Wednesday.

O’Neill said: “I know talks are ongoing between Ryan and the club and the MLS club.

“Ryan has been very keen to explore the opportunity and take the opportunity if it comes to fruition. I think it’s a great opportunity for the player, personally, as well. We’re optimistic and Ryan’s very keen to see things move forward. I anticipate something will happen shortly on that.”

A league source said Inter Miami is also in talks with at least one player from South America.

The 2021 MLS season opens April 17, and preseason training is expected to begin in early March.