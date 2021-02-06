Reports: Inter Miami in talks with Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross

AP

Inter Miami is in negotiations with a few players for the upcoming MLS transfer window, including at least one in South America, according to a league source.

Media reports from England say Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross, whose contract expires this summer, is one of the players in talks with Miami. The next MLS transfer window runs Feb. 10 to May 4.

Shawcross, a 33-year-old center back, was not on the bench for Stoke City’s game against Reading on Saturday. He has been with Stoke since 2008, and played from 2002 to 2006 at Manchester United, where he was a teammate of new Inter Miami coach Phil Neville. Shawcross’ former coach at Stoke City was Tony Pulis, whose son, Anthony, is an assistant at Inter Miami.

He is known as a cerebral player with great leadership skills and played briefly with the English national team.

Asked about whispers that Shawcross was headed for a transfer, Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill told reporters: “Obviously, the European transfer window closed. There are still some markets where the window is open. Ryan is well, and trained with us all week.”

Inter Miami policy is not to comment on potential signings.

MLS preseason training camp opens Feb. 22 and the regular season begins April 3.