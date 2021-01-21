Inter Miami selects Indiana forward Josh Penn with No. 10 pick in MLS Draft pick

Inter Miami’s new management team made its first roster move on Thursday, selecting 20-year-old forward/winger Josh Penn with the No. 10 pick in the Major League Soccer SuperDraft.

Penn, a product of the USL Indy Eleven youth academy, played his freshman season at Indiana University in 2019, finishing with six goals and two assists in 22 games. When COVID-19 put the Hoosiers’ 2020 season in jeopardy, Penn left college soccer and signed a pro contract with Indy Eleven.

Indy Eleven coach Martin Rennie said of Penn when they signed him: “We obviously know what he brings to the squad — pace on and off the ball, a willingness to take on defenders, and the ability to finish around the penalty area in various ways. He’s an exciting young player that will certainly provide a boost of energy to the squad.”

Inter Miami was expected to go with a defender after parting ways with Andres Reyes, Ben Sweat, AJ De La Garza and Mikey Ambrose after their inaugural season. But the scouting staff, led by new sporting director Chris Henderson, decided to go with another offensive weapon.

Penn will join a Miami attack that includes Lewis Morgan, Gonzalo Higuain, Rodolfo Pizarro, Blaise Matuidi, Matias Pellegrini, Julian Carranza, and last year’s No. 1 pick, Robbie Robinson. The team, which finished in 10th place in the 14-team Eastern Conference last season, will be under the direction of new coach Phil Neville, who was hired last week.

Austin FC, the 2021 expansion club, had the No. 1 overall pick. They chose Venezuelan midfielder Daniel Pereira, who played at Virginia Tech. Forward Calvin Harris of Wake Forest went No. 2 to FC Cincinnati, midfielder Philip Mayaka of Clemson was picked third by Colorado, and D.C. United chose forward Kimarni Smith and defender Michael DeShields of Wake Forest with the No. 4 and No. 4 picks.

Harris was born in England and raised in New Zealand. Makaya is a native of Kenya who moved to the U.S. as a teenager and was the ACC Freshman of the Year in 2019.

After the draft, players selected in the draft will be able to join up with their new teams for the 2021 preseason. Some may continue to compete for their colleges before reporting to their MLS club in late May as several schools postponed their season to Spring 2021 due to the pandemic.

MLS had said it will kick off the 2021 season in early to mid-March, but no schedule has been announced and the start may be delayed.