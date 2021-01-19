Inter Miami “not in jeopardy” of changing name, logo in legal feud with Inter Milan

Inter Miami

The legal dispute over the phrase “Inter” continues between Inter Miami and Italian club Inter Milan, but Inter Miami insists the team is not in jeopardy of having to change its name or logo.

Major League Soccer and Inter Miami lost a recent court ruling to Inter Milan, which claims that the nickname “Inter” is synonymous with their club and should not be allowed to be used on its own in commercial ways by Inter Miami. The feud is over the word “Inter,” not the trademark-approved team name “Club Internacional de Futbol Miami” or the Inter Miami logo.

Inter Miami and MLS on Tuesday night issued this statement:

“It is Major League Soccer and Inter Miami CF policy not to comment on open litigation, but due to widespread confusion about the case and its implications, the Club will offer the following remarks:

“The trademark dispute between Major League Soccer and Inter Milan focuses on whether Inter Milan can claim an exclusive trademark ownership of, and the right to use, the commonly used term “Inter” standing alone in commercial activity. The litigation does not concern the brand name or brand marks for Inter Miami CF, whose formal franchise name is Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami. The Club is not in jeopardy of changing its trademark-approved name or marks.”

Inter Milan, which took a massive financial hit due to the pandemic, is undergoing a name and logo change in March. The club is changing its name from Football Club Internazionale Milano to Inter Milano. There have also been reports that the team may be up for sale for the right offer.