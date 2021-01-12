Seattle Sounders’ Chris Henderson a top candidate for revamped Inter Miami front office

Seattle Sounders sporting director Chris Henderson is in talks with Inter Miami about a similar position. He was a finalist for the job in 2018, but was passed over for Paul McDonough, who stepped down in Dec. 2020. Seattle Sounders

Inter Miami, undergoing a front-office overhaul, is talking to Seattle Sounders sporting director Chris Henderson about a similar position, according to multiple sources. The Washington Post was the first to report the news.

Henderson, who played for the Miami Fusion in 2001, is considered one the best talent evaluators in the league and was a finalist for the Inter Miami sporting director job in 2018 but was passed over for Paul McDonough. The team struggled in its inaugural season, and McDonough stepped down. The team also parted ways with coach Diego Alonso.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham is taking a more active role this season and is expected to hire his former Manchester United and England teammate Phil Neville as head coach in the coming days. Word is a few front office positions will also be filled by overseas candidates, likely from England and Spain, so Henderson, 50, would add balance with extensive MLS experience.

He played in MLS from 1996 to 2006, spent a decade with the U.S. national team, and in 2008 was hired as Seattle Sounders technical director. In 2014, when Garth Lagerway (also a former Fusion player) was named Sounders’ general manager, Henderson became Vice President of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director. He has been instrumental in Seattle’s success – two MLS titles, twice runner-up in the past five years.

Henderson’s daughter, Anna, a college soccer player, in December transferred from Louisville to the University of Central Florida, so a move from Seattle to South Florida would allow Chris to see her more often.