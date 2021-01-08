Inter Miami expected to name coach, front office hires next week. Here’s what we know

Inter Miami is expected to name its new coach and other key front office hires as early as next week, according to a league source. The club leadership is undergoing a complete overhaul after an inaugural season that fell short of expectations.

The club parted ways with coach Diego Alonso on Thursday, and co-owner David Beckham, who will take a more active role in the team’s soccer decisions this season, has been in serious talks with former Manchester United teammate Phil Neville about taking over the job.

Neville, 43, has been coach of the English women’s national team since 2018. Sky Sports reported Friday that Inter Miami is expected to name Neville as coach in the next week. The report says he will step down from his role as women’s national team coach ahead of his scheduled July departure and an interim manager will replace him.

Beckham played alongside Neville at Manchester United and on England’s national team. The two are also co-owners of English League Two team Salford City.

If Neville wins up with Miami, it will be his first men’s head coaching job.

In addition to his three years coaching the Lionesses, Neville was a top assistant with Manchester United in 2013-14 under David Moyes. He was also on the coaching staff with Spanish team Valencia through in 2015-16, working with Nuno Espirito Santo and his brother Gary Neville.

Neville played 263 games for Manchester United from 1994-2005, winning six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the Champions League. He joined Everton in 2005, and played the final eight years of his career there. He was on the English national team from 1996 to 2007. He led the England women’s team to a fourth-place finish at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Inter Miami finished 10th in the 14-team Eastern Conference last season and lost 3-0 to expansion club Nashville SC in the play-in round of the playoffs. Paul McDonough, the club’s sporting director and chief operating officer, stepped down after the season and is expected to return to Atlanta United, from where he was hired.