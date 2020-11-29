Here is how to get tickets for U.S. vs. El Salvador soccer game at Inter Miami Stadium

Inter Miami

The U.S. men’s national soccer team will play regional rival El Salvador in a Dec. 9 exhibition match at Inter Miami Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, and up to 2,500 fans will be allowed to attend.

The team’s third match in less than a month, and first match held in the United States this year, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and broadcast live on an ESPN Network, UniMás and TUDN.

It is the first time in six years that the U.S. team plays in South Florida. The last time was in 2014 when Jozy Altidore scored in a 1-1 tie with Honduras in Boca Raton. The U.S. is 17-1-5 against El Salvador.

Due to the evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, capacity for the game will be limited to 2,500 fans. Inter Miami season ticket holders will have priority through a presale starting on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 12 p.m. Any remaining tickets will be offered to the public on Dec. 5.

Seats will be sold in “pods” of one to four tickets, and sections will have a designated gate entry point.

“We are proud to work with the U.S. Men’s National Team and El Salvador for our first external event at Inter Miami CF Stadium,” said Paul McDonough, Inter Miami CF’s COO & Sporting Director. “When our ownership group made the decision to build the facilities in Fort Lauderdale, they did so with the goal in mind of delivering transformational and permanent facilities that would attract big clubs and international competitions to our community year-round. This is the first of many more to come for our organization.”

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter is expected to announce his roster in the next few days. It will be predominantly MLS and non-Europe-based players.

“Playing against El Salvador gives us an opportunity to face a Concacaf opponent that we haven’t seen yet and will be a valuable experience,” said Berhalter. “We want to build on this year’s work while continuing to evaluate the player pool as we head into a busy 2021.”

The U.S. team and staff will operate inside a controlled bubble environment in a hotel and train at Inter Miami CF Training Center. Everyone entering the bubble will undergo multiple COVID-19 tests in advance of traveling, and then will be tested upon arrival and at least every two days during camp. There will be no full team training until the results of all arrival tests are confirmed.

Using an almost exclusively European-based roster earlier this month, the U.S. team tied at Wales 0-0. Six players made their senior team debut in that game, including Miami native Konrad, who plays for FC Barcelona. The team then beat Panama 6-2 in Austria.

A link with purchasing information will be emailed directly in the coming days. For further ticketing questions, fans can contact U.S. Soccer directly via email at tickets@ussoccer.orgor phone at 312-808-1300.