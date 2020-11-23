Here is a look back at Inter Miami’s first season, the highlights and the lowlights

One by one the Inter Miami players filed out of the St. Peterburg Hilton lobby on a gloriously sunny February afternoon, broke into smiles and pulled out their cell phones to record what awaited them in the parking lot:

Fans from all three of the club’s supporter groups, decked in pink and black, were banging drums, and singing their hearts out, mostly in Spanish. The MLS expansion team was about to play a preseason game across the street at Al Lang Stadium and those diehard fans had driven across the state to make some noise for their beloved “rosa y negra”.

Within minutes, the players had joined the party, linking arms with fans, and clapping along to the drumbeats. Anybody lucky enough to be there surely was thinking: “This is going to be a fun season!”

No one would have suspected that 17 days later, after the team showed great promise in a pair of season-opening road games, that MLS would suspend the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league came to a screeching halt two days before Miami’s long-awaited home opener.

The interrupted season did not go as the club or fans had hoped. Despite the late-season signings of World Cup veterans Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain, and a thrilling playoff-spot-clinching win during a tropical storm, the team did not live up to its preseason hype.

Miami’s season ended Nov. 20 with a dismal performance in a 3-0 playoff loss to Nashville SC. Players and coaches trudged off the field, headed into the off-season with lots of questions and work to do.

Here is a look back at Inter Miami’s roller coaster first season.

David Beckham looks on from the stands before an MLS soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami CF Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

Highlight: Inaugural game at Los Angeles FC. David Beckham and co-team owner Jorge Mas, wearing custom Ralph Lauren blazers with the team crest, sat in a luxury box and looked proudly over the Bank of California field as Inter Miami went toe-to-toe with Los Angeles FC, the team with the league’s best record last season. Captain and veteran goalkeeper Luis Robles made eight saves, rookie Robbie Robinson, Nico Figal, Lewis Morgan, and Rodolfo Pizarro stood out.

Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro does his Joker face celebration after scoring a goal in a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia Union in the MLS is Back Tournament. MLS

Highlight: A week later, on the road against D.C. United, Pizarro scored Miami’s historic first goal in the first two minutes of the game and celebrated with his trademark Joker face.

Lowlight: Miami held that lead over D.C. through halftime and seemed to make it 2-0 on a shot by Morgan. That’s when everything turned sour. Morgan’s goal was disallowed, Roman Torres was sent off for a hand ball, Victor Ulloa was called for a foul in the box, D.C. converted, and two minutes later scored again for a 2-1 victory.

The Inter Miami CF Siege Supporter Club fill the stands as head coach Diego Alonso addresses the crowd during the first open training session available to the media and fans at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

Highlight: Inter Miami CF Stadium opened its gates for the first time on March 10, as more than 3,000 season-ticket holders attended an open training session to watch the team prepare for the home opener. “Welcome to your home!” said coach Diego Alonso. “Everything is possible. A championship is possible. We can do this together.”

Lowlight: MLS suspended its season on March 12, two days before Inter Miami was scheduled to play its nationally televised, sold-out home debut against Los Angeles Galaxy. On the day of the canceled game, Beckham took his parents, wife and four children to the empty stadium for photos and a kickaround.

Highlight: The league announced it would resume the season the first week of July with the MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex outside Orlando.

Lowlight: Miami started the tournament on a high with a Juan Agudelo goal, but the mood changed when defender Andres Reyes convulsed on the field and was carted off on a stretcher after being elbowed in the throat by Orlando’s Dom Dwyer during a 2-1 loss.

Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro (10), forward Julian Carranza (21) and midfielder Victor Ulloa (13) celebrate on the field after Carranza scores a goal in the first half as the Inter Miami CF hosts Orlando City at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Highlight: Miami finally got to play its home opener in an empty stadium on Aug. 22 and won 3-2 against Orlando City. Two goals by Julian Carranza, one from Pizarro, who celebrated by running into the stands and hugging a cardboard cutout fan. Meanwhile, in the parking lot, Miami fans banged drums and set off pink smoke bombs.

Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Luis Robles (31) stops a ball by Atlanta United FC midfielder Eric Remedi (5) during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Inter Miami CF Stadium on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Highlight: Miami beat Atlanta United 2-1 on heroic goalkeeping by Robles (back-to-back penalty kick saves) and a pair of goals by Morgan, who dedicated the win to his father in Scotland, who was celebrating a birthday.

Lowlight: 4-1 home loss to New York Red Bulls.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas greets Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain at Miami International Airport Sept. 10, 2020. Higuain is leaving Juventus to join Inter Miami. Jorge Mas

Highlight: Inter Miami made international headlines after signing Argentine/Juventus forward Higuain for a league-high $7 million a year.

CHESTER, PA - SEPTEMBER 27: Gonzalo Higuain #9 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball against the Philadelphia Union in the first half at Subaru Park on September 27, 2020 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff Getty Images

Lowlight: Higuain missed a penalty kick in his debut on the road at Philadelphia, was taunted by Union players, and Miami lost 3-0.

Inter Miami goal keeper Luis Robles is seen in the stands watching his team during warmup sessions before their MLS soccer match against the Houston Dynamo at Inter Miami CF Stadium on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Lowlight: In the closing minutes of a 3-2 loss to New York City FC, Robles collided with Gary Mackay-Steven, broke his arm and was lost for the rest of the season.

Gonzalo Higuain (right) celebrates his first MLS goal, a game-winning free kick for Inter Miami in a 2-1 road victory at New York Red Bulls on Oct. 7, 2020 Inter Miami

Highlight: Higuain’s first MLS goal, a spectacular free kick, lifted Miami to a 2-1 road win at the New York Red Bulls. Matias Pellegrini scored the other, and Matuidi made a sliding clearance off the line to preserve the win.

Inter Miami CF defender Brek Shea (28) is congratulated by teammate Gonzalo Higuain (9) after scoring during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF Stadium on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Highlight: Brek Shea came off the bench and scored the 80th-minute equalizer against his former team, Atlanta United. He would score again three nights later against Montreal.

Lowlight: Higuain got slapped with a red card for arguing with a referee after the Montreal game, and had to sit out the next game.

Inter Miami CF defender Leandro Gonzalez celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning goal against Orlando City during the second half of Saturday’s game in Fort Lauderdale. The win moved Miami into playoff contention. SAM NAVARRO Special for the Miami Herald

Highlight: Miami beat Orlando City 2-1 without Higuain on an 89th-minute goal by Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and a fantastic save by goalkeeper John McCarthy.

Inter Miami CF defender Mikey Ambrose (33) scores a goal past FC Cincinnati midfielder Joseph-Claude Gyau (36) during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Inter Miami CF Stadium on Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Highlight: Inter Miami overcame Tropical Storm Eta and FC Cincinnati 2-1 to earn the 10th and final Eastern Conference playoff spot. Seldom-used Mikey Ambrose got the start and scored a highlight-reel of a goal. Gonzalez Pirez scored the other. The game was played in torrential rain and 40 mph wind gusts. Fans and players were soaked to the bone by the end, but they celebrated in the stands and on the field.

Lowlight: Gonzalo Higuain, Federico Higuain, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez tested positive for COVID-19 days before Miami’s playoff opener on the road against Nashville SC. The team went into lockdown, practices were limited and the trio would miss the game.

Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar, right, celebrates with Alex Muyl (29) after Mukhtar scored a goal against Inter Miami on a penalty kick during the first half of an MLS soccer playoff match Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey AP

Lowlight: After hopeful talk of “anything can happen in the playoffs”, Miami looked disorganized and lacked energy at Nashville, and lost 3-0, only the second time all season they lost by that margin. It was not the ending, or the season, most expected back in February.