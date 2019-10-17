Inter Miami to acquire players, hire coach in coming weeks

Inter Miami is expected to hire its first head coach by the end of October, and could pick up a few Major League Soccer players during a two-day transfer window from Nov. 11 until Nov. 13.

Following a 10-week roster freeze, MLS clubs will have the opportunity to trade players beginning at 1 p.m. on Nov. 11, the day after the MLS Cup. After the window closes at 8 p.m. Nov. 13, there will be no moves until the Expansion Draft on Nov. 19.

Inter Miami has the first pick in the Expansion Draft, which begins at 5:30 p.m. and will air live on MLSsoccer.com. Nashville SC has the second pick. Both clubs can select five league players from the eligible list, which will be released on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.

MLS teams can protect up to 12 players from their rosters, and the rest are available for Inter Miami and Nashville to select. The five teams that had a player selected in the 2018 Expansion draft are exempt from losing players. Those teams are D.C. United, Vancouver Whitecaps, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, and New York Red Bulls.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Inter Miami sporting director Paul McDonough said their roster will ideally have “10 to 12” players with MLS experience, and having the first pick in the Expansion Draft is an important puzzle piece.

“It allows us to dictate the course of the draft and hopefully get the best player in the draft with the most MLS experience,” McDonough said. “As we build, we’ll be adding a lot of guys who don’t have that, but we think the league has grown so much with the inclusion of TAM (Targeted Allocation Money) and the salary cap going up that some teams are deeper, so we should be able to get a few key pieces to help us.”

A head coach is expected to be hired in the next few weeks. Among the names that have been linked to job are former Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari, former Manchester United coach David Moyes, and River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo, who played for Argentina in two World Cups, played for Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain in France, and for D.C. United in MLS. Media reports in Spain and Argentina say Gallardo could also wind up at Barcelona if Ernesto Valverde gets fired.

Edinson Cavani of PSG and David Silva of Manchester City remain on the list of possible Inter Miami players. Cavani, one of the most prolific scorers in Europe, is also reportedly being pursued by Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.