Manchester City star David Silva headed to Inter Miami, report says

Manchester City star midfielder David Silva is “likely to join” Inter Miami at the end of this season, according to a report in the Independent.

Silva, 33, is one of the top players in the English Premier League and was also part of Spain’s World Cup-winning team in 2010. Since arriving at Manchester City from Valencia nine years ago, he led the team to four titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups. He also won two European Championships with Spain in 2008 and 2012.

According to the Independent, Silva said this will likely be his last season with Manchester City. He said he didn’t plan to join another EPL team and that he is “attracted by the idea of becoming the franchise’s marquee signing for Miami’s inaugural season.”

Inter Miami co-owners David Beckham and Jorge Mas have said they were looking for a big-name player who would appeal to South Florida’s largely-Hispanic market. They also wanted a player with world-class experience, which would make Silva a perfect fit. Team officials had no comment on the report.

Silva has scored 54 goals and had 100 assists for the Sky Blues during his career there.

He is the latest big name linked with the new Miami Major League Soccer team and seems a more realistic choice than a few of the others. Beckham, Mas and sporting director Paul McDonough were in Europe last week on team business, adding fuel to several rumors.

Last week’s rumor-gone-viral involved Argentine star Lionel Messi, who has played for FC Barcelona his entire career, and is under contract through 2021, but reportedly has an exit clause in his contract that would allow him to leave the Spanish club next summer.

Radio Catalunya in Barcelona reported that Beckham has reached out to Messi’s representatives to see if he’d be interested in moving to his MLS club for the next stage of his career. Barcelona reportedly is trying to sign Messi, 32, to a lifetime contract

Uruguayan players Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona and Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint Germain have also been linked to Inter Miami.

So far, the team has signed four young players: Matias Pellegrini and Julian Carranza of Argentina, Christian Makoun of Venezuela, and Canadian David Norman, Jr. Up to five more players will come from the MLS Expansion Draft on Nov. 19. Training camp begins in mid-January and the season kicks off in early March 2020.