Inter Miami gets up to five players in 2019 MLS Expansion Draft. Here’s how it works

Inter Miami CF owner David Beckham on bringing in big-name players David Beckham, in town for family holiday and Inter Miami CF business, speaks on his discussions with potential big-name players. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Beckham, in town for family holiday and Inter Miami CF business, speaks on his discussions with potential big-name players.

Inter Miami’s inaugural roster will get a boost on Nov. 19 when the club can select up to five current Major League Soccer players in the league’s 2019 Expansion Draft.

Inter Miami and Nashville SC, the other expansion team, will alternate picks. Each current MLS team can protect up to 12 players from the eligible players list, which will be released on Nov. 16.

The No. 1 overall pick will be determined by a coin flip on Oct. 6 at the MLS Expansion Priority Draft as part of festivities around the final day of the 2019 regular season.

Five clubs are exempt from providing players for the draft because they had players selected by FC Cincinnati in the 2018 Expansion Draft. Those teams are: D.C. United, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, FC Dallas, the Houston Dynamo and the New York Red Bulls. So, no players from those clubs will be eligible for selection by Inter Miami or Nashville.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Notable former expansion draft picks include a pair of LAFC’s 2017 selections: Latif Blessing and Tyler Miller. Blessing has six goals and five assists, and Miller has recorded nine shutouts for the top-ranked club. FC Cincinnati selected Darren Mattocks and Roland Lamah in 2018, and both became regular contributors for the club this season.

On Oct. 6 it will also be determined which expansion team gets the top pick in the MLS SuperDraft, which takes place in early January 2020 and includes graduating college players. Training camp is scheduled to begin in mid-January, and the season kicks off in early March.