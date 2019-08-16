Neymar and these other stars expected to play in Brazil vs. Colombia in Miami Sept. 6

Brazil fans celebrate Copa America football win Brazil didn't need Neymar to win another Copa América title at home. With its injured star watching from the stands at a packed Maracanã Stadium on Sunday, Brazil beat Peru 3-1 to win its first South American title since 2007. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brazil didn't need Neymar to win another Copa América title at home. With its injured star watching from the stands at a packed Maracanã Stadium on Sunday, Brazil beat Peru 3-1 to win its first South American title since 2007.

Neymar, and many of Brazil’s other top soccer stars, are coming to Miami.

Brazil released its roster for the Sept. 6 exhibition match against Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium, and it is a star-studded list that includes Neymar and his Paris Saint Germain teammates Marquinhos and Thiago Silva; Manchester City’s Ederson; Real Madrid’s Eder Militao, Casemiro, and Vinicius Jr; Barcelona’s Arthur and Coutinho; Alex Sandro of Juventus; Fabinho and Firmino of Liverpool; and Richarlison (Everton), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Samir (Udinese), Allan (Napoli), Lucas Paqueta (Milan), David Neres (Ajax).

Brazil is ranked No. 2 in the world and Colombia is No. 8. The last time the teams played in Miami, in 2014, the match drew 73,429 fans, setting an attendance record for a soccer game in Florida.

Colombia’s team, nicknamed “Los Cafeteros”, is always entertaining. The official roster has not been announced but is expected to include top players such as James Rodriguez (Real Madrid), Radamel Falcao (Monaco), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus), David Ospina (Napoli) and Yerry Mina (Everton).

Rodriguez and Falcao have been linked to Inter Miami, as both players reportedly have expressed interest in playing for David Beckham’s new Major League Soccer team, which kicks off in March 2020.

“Brazil vs. Colombia is a mega match, and one we have been working on for quite some time,” said Todd Boyan, the Hard Rock Stadium Senior Vice President of Stadium Operations. “There are so many fans of both teams in this area, and it is a very exciting opportunity to have these two back at Hard Rock Stadium. It is a FIFA open date, so we expect both teams to bring their superstars.”

Tickets are available through TicketMaster.