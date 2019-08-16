Pelé just opened a store in Miami Beach and it is a soccer fan’s dream

Get ready, soccer fans.

Pelé Soccer is here.

The futbol mecca at 810 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach is the Brazilian soccer legend’s second retail store in the United States; the first one opened in 2017 in Disney Springs.

“I am excited to bring Pelé Soccer to Lincoln Road in Miami,” said the famed forward, 78. “I have no doubt that the Pelé brand will bring great excitement to all soccer fans who visit the store.”

What really sets Pelé Soccer apart, from say, local sporting goods spots like Soccer Locker or Dick’s?

The “carefully curated selection of merchandise,” says a release.

Think gear from over 150 national and global soccer team, including officially licensed jerseys and fanwear, footwear, hats, balls, equipment and accessories.

Shoppers looking for high-end cleats will have the opportunity to give them a test run on the turf floor located in the front.

Pelé Soccer also offers jersey customization on-site using a shirt press. You have the option to get your favorite player and number or your own name printed on the back.

The 7,000 square foot space also features custom designed street art murals of the beloved soccer star by local artist, ABSTRK, as well as an 18 x 12-foot LED screen that will stream live games.

In the coming months, the shop will hold watch parties where patrons can sit on custom-built bleacher seats, as well as meet and greets with players and and exclusive collection releases.

A grand opening event is being planned for September, and hopefully a visit from the the record goalscorer himself.

Details: Pelé Soccer, 810 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, pelesoccer.com