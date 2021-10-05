Podcast: Closing the book on the Marlins’ 2021 season and making MLB playoff predictions

Derek Jeter, CEO of the Miami Marlins, speaks with the news media before a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

The Miami Marlins’ season has come to an end.

The club had a disappointing year, ending with a 67-95 record that was the sixth-worst in MLB and fourth among five teams in the National League East.

With that, it’s time for some reflection.

On the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez recap the year that was, take a glimpse at what the offseason might have in store (both general manager Kim Ng and CEO Derek Jeter said the club has money to spend and to anticipate an active offseason) and make their predictions for the MLB playoffs.