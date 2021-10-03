Rojas manages, Lopez starts, Fortes homers and Marlins end 2021 with win over Phillies

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas) AP

Miguel Rojas is the de-facto captain for the Miami Marlins and a Gold Glove-caliber defender at shortstop.

He is also 2-0 as a manager.

The Marlins won their regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Sunday at loanDepot park, and Rojas was the one calling the shots.

Don Mattingly anointed Rojas as player manager for the season finale, a title Rojas also held for the final game of the 2019 season — a 4-3 win also against the Phillies.

Rookie catcher Nick Fortes hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the fourth.

Pablo Lopez held the Phillies to one run — a solo home run from Freddy Galvis — while striking out four over 1 2/3 innings in his first action since July 11 due to a right rotator cuff strain. Steven Okert (two runs in 1 1/3 innings), Zach Thompson (one scoreless inning), Zach Pop (one scoreless inning), Anthony Bass (one scoreless inning), Richard Bleier (one scoreless inning), Anthony Bender (one run over one inning) and Dylan Floro (one scoreless inning) rounded out the pitching performances.

Miami finished the season with a 67-95 record.

This story will be updated.