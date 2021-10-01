Sandy Alcantara joins rare company in Marlins history with 200th strikeout of the season

Sandy Alcantara became just the fifth pitcher in Marlins history to record at least 200 strikeouts and throw at least 200 innings in the same season dvarela@miamiherald.com

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara capped a seven-pitch at-bat against Ranger Suarez with a slider below the strike zone, a 90.5 mph offering that Suarez whiffed on for a fourth-inning strikeout.

With that strikeout, his fifth of the night in Miami’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at loanDepot park, Alcantara became just the fifth pitcher in Marlins history to record at least 200 strikeouts and throw at least 200 innings in the same season.

The group he joins: A.J. Burnett (204 1/3 innings, 203 strikeouts in 2002), Ryan Dempster (226 1/3 innings, 209 strikeouts in 2000), Kevin Brown (237 1/3 innings, 205 strikeouts in 1997) and Al Leiter (215 1/3 innings, 200 strikeouts in 1996).

Two other pitchers, National League Cy Young Award contenders Zach Wheeler and Walker Buehler, have also accomplished the feat this season.

Trevor Rogers’ season is over

With Pablo Lopez set to start the season finale on Sunday and neither the Marlins nor the Phillies in playoff contention, Marlins manager Don Mattingly said rookie left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers’ 2021 season is over.

Rogers, the Marlins’ lone All-Star Game representative and at one point a frontrunner for National League Rookie of the Year, made 25 starts this season and posted a 2.64 ERA with 157 strikeouts against 46 walks and a .218 batting average against over 133 innings.

“I learned a lot this first full season in big leagues,” Rogers said. “Just having the success that I’ve had is just nice. ... Ready to take this into the offseason and build on to next year.”

Roster moves

The Marlins added four players to their roster on Friday, recalling outfielder Brian Miller from Triple A Jacksonville and selecting the contracts of infielder Deven Marrero as well as relief pitchers Preston Guilmet and Andrew Bellatti.

To make room for the four, infielder Joe Panik and relief pitcher Luis Madero were designated for assignment. Additionaly, outfielder Jesus Sanchez (right hamstring strain) and right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera (right middle finger blister) were placed on the 10-day injured list. Infielder Jon Berti (concussion) was also transferred to the 60-day IL to free up a spot on the 40-man roster.

