Podcast: Where Marlins’ rebuild stacks up with others. And the final week of the season is here

Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. AP

The Miami Marlins hope they can someday emulate the Tampa Bay Rays. A team that balances a top minor-league system with the occasional trades and key free agent signings that help them perform as perennial playoff contenders despite a payroll that is nowhere near that of Major League Baseball’s blue bloods.

Hope is the key word there.

The Marlins are near the end of Year 4 of their rebuild, and the series sweep Tampa Bay handed Miami last weekend serves as yet another reminder of how much work still needs to be done.

Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez discuss this in the latest episode of Fish Bytes and also look at other teams in similar situations to the Marlins when it comes to building through their farm system (like the Toronto Blue Jays). They also dive into the topics and players to watch over the final week of the season. Finally, McPherson interviews catcher prospect Nick Fortes.