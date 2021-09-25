Sandy Alcantara reaches 200 inning milestone but Marlins lose to AL East champion Rays

Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. AP

Sandy Alcantara’s goal since the start of spring training, was to throw 200 innings this season. It was a nice round number and would serve as a testament that he could be that consistent starter at the top of the Miami Marlins’ rotation who regularly pitches deep into games and gives quality performances.

Alcantara hit the mark on Saturday.

The Marlins’ 26-year-old ace threw six innings in the Marlins’ 7-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday — a result that allowed the Rays to clinch the American League East. Miami is 64-90. Tampa Bay is 96-59

Alcantara has now pitched 200 2/3 innings pitched for the season. This makes him just the 15th pitcher in Marlins history to hit that milestone.

The rest of the group: Mark Buehrle (2012), Ricky Nolasco (2008 and 2011), Josh Johnson (2009), Scott Olsen (2008), Dontrelle Willis (2005-2007), A.J Burnett (2002 and 2005), Carl Pavano (2003-2004), Ryan Dempster (2000-2001), Brad Penny (2001), Livan Hernandez (1998), Kevin Brown (1996-1997), Alex Fernandez (1997), Al Leiter (1996) and Charlie Hough (1993).

Alcantara can potentially join even more exclusive company with his next start. If he strikes out at least five batters in his final outing of the season, he’ll be just the fifth pitcher in Marlins history to record 200 strikeouts and throw 200 innings in the same season. Burnett (204 1/3 innings, 203 strikeouts in 2002), Dempster (226 1/3 innings, 209 strikeouts in 2000), Brown (237 1/3 innings, 205 strikeouts in 1997) and Leiter (215 1/3 innings, 200 strikeouts in 1996) are the others.

Alcantara will celebrate the milestone when he reflects on the season, one in which he continued to take steps to show he can be the Marlins’ ace.

On this night, though, the moment was dampered by yet another losing effort.

Alcantara gave up five runs (three earned) on nine hits while striking out six on Saturday. It was just the sixth time this season Alcantara has given up at least five runs this season although he has only given up more than three earned runs in just three of those outings.

Twice on Saturday Alcantara was burned by defensive errors.

A Jazz Chisholm Jr fielding error allowed Brett Phillips to reach base in the fifth before Mike Zunino hit his 32nd home run of the season that gave the Rays a 3-1 lead.

And Eddy Alvarez had a fielding error that allowed Joey Wendle to reach second base after an infield single. Yandy Diaz drove in Wendle with an RBI single on the next pitch to make the score 4-2.

Alcantara then gave up back-to-back hits to start the seventh — a Zunino single and Brandon Lowe RBI double — to end his night.

Despite recording 13 hits, the Marlins’ offense scored just three runs on a Miguel Rojas home run in the third, Alvarez RBI fielder’s choice in the sixth and Bryan De La Cruz RBI single in the seventh.

More game notables

▪ Alvarez was ejected after tossing his helmet following a strikeout to end the top of the eighth. Manager Don Mattingly came out of the dugout following Alvarez’s ejection to have some words with home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez and was also ejected. Sandy Leon, who began the game at catcher, took over at third base

▪ Nick Fortes, the Marlins’ designated hitter on Saturday, reached base four times on two singles and two walks.