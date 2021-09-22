Marlins can’t recover from early home runs against Elieser Hernandez in loss to Nationals

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) AP

It was another typical Elieser Hernandez start, one where he showed enough command and knowledge of sequencing to rack up strikeouts but also showed a tendency to get hit hard.

Hernandez struck out a season-high seven batters but also gave up three home runs in the Miami Marlins’ 7-5 loss to the Washington Nationals that allowed the Nationals to jump out to an early lead that they would build on as the game progressed.

Yadiel Hernandez struck first, sending an elevated slider to straightaway center in the second inning. Juan Soto, who was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle and reached base five times, lifted a low and inside slider to right center for a two-run home run in the third. And Luis Garcia hit a four-seam fastball just outside of the zone in the fourth for his sixth home run of the season.

Miami (64-88) was down 4-0 before it put a run on the board.

Hernandez faced two batters in the fifth inning, both walks, before manager Don Mattingly went to the bullpen.

The Nationals (63-89) added three more runs in the seventh off Zach Thompson.

The Marlins broke up the shutout in the bottom of the fourth on a Lewin Diaz RBI single that scored Lewis Brinson, who had doubled, scored a second run in the sixth on Jesus Sanchez’s RBI single that scored Bryan De La Cruz, who had tripled and tacked on three more in the ninth with Nick Fortes’ two-run home run — his third home run in his first 11 MLB plate appearances — and a solo shot from Sandy Leon.

Weird play No. 1

Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray in the top of the sixth inning hit low line drive to right field with two outs. The play is almost always a base hit. This time, it resulted in an inning-ending out.

Marlins right fielder Sanchez, who had already made a web-gem plays in this series with his barehanded grab on Monday, raced for the ball and threw to Diaz at first base in time for the out.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

According to Statcast, the ball was hit of Gray’s bat with a 97.9 mph exit velocity and had a 71-percent probability of being a hit.

Weird play No. 2

Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the sixth inning hit a popup in foul territory that ricocheted off one of the beams of loanDepot park’s retractable roof, went into fair territory and was caught by first baseman Josh Bell. It was ruled a foul ball and Chisholm went back to the plate.

Why?

The ground rules at loanDepot park state that if a ball hits the roof in foul territory, it’s a dead ball. No play can be made.

The metrics of the popup, according to Statcast: A 74-degree launch angle with a 7.4-second hang time. Despite being it in foul territory, it had a 1-percent hit probability.

Chisholm hit another popup three pitches later, this time to shortstop Alcides Escobar for the first out of the inning.

BBWAA chapter award winners

Five Marlins players on Wednesday were named recipients of season-ending awards by the Miami chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

First baseman Jesus Aguilar and right-handed pitcher Sandy Alcantara shared Most Valuable Player honors for the 2021 season. Aguilar leads Marlins players with 93 RBI and was tied for the team lead with 22 home runs before going on the injured list with left knee inflammation. Alcantara has been the Marlins’ ace this season, pitching to a 3.05 ERA with 189 strikeouts against just 49 walks over 194 2/3 innings through his first 30 starts.

Left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers, the team’s lone All-Star Game representative, is the Marlins’ Rookie of the Year. Rogers has a 2.67 ERA through 24 starts to go along with 151 strikeouts against 46 walks in 128 innings.

Chisholm Jr. is this year’s Charlie Hough Good Guy Award winner, given annually to a media-friendly player who fostered a positive relationship with reporters.

Shortstop Miguel Rojas is this year’s recipient of the Jeff Conine Award for Heart and Professionalism, given annually to a player whose commitment to the game is embodied in his integrity and unselfish play.