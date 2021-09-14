Podcast: Evaluating Marlins prospects on MLB roster and a look at key players in the minors

Miami Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez (76) and Bryan De La Cruz celebrate their back to back home runs off Atlanta Braves’ Richard Rodriguez in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. AP

The Miami Marlins are in the nation’s capital for three games against the Washington Nationals.

At this point, though, the opponent almost becomes irrelevant.

The Marlins are guaranteed to have a losing record this season, the 11th time in 12 years. With that, the focus turns even more so on individual development, how young players viewed as keys to their future success perform.

On the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez take a look at some of those players — namely Bryan De La Cruz, Jesus Sanchez, Lewin Diaz, Edward Cabrera and Eddy Alvarez — and then also take a quick look at how some top prospects are doing in the minor leagues.