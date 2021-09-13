After brief scare, Sandy Alcantara dominant again in Marlins shutout win over Nationals

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins pitches in the first inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park at on September 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) Getty Images

For a brief moment, there was reason to be concerned. The final out of the fourth inning Monday, a hard-hit ground ball from the Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto, ricocheted off Sandy Alcantara’s left foot, bouncing straight to Lewin Diaz at first base. It capped yet another perfect inning from the Miami Marlins’ ace.

Alcantara, however, walked gingerly back to the visitor’s dugout at Nationals Park. His status to return appeared to be in question.

But about 10 minutes later, he was back on the mound. He threw warm-up pitches with manager Don Mattingly, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and head athletic trainer Gene Basham before receiving words of encouragement from shortstop and team captain Miguel Rojas.

And then, Alcantara fired a 97.3 mph sinker to Josh Bell and went on with his latest dominant start.

Alcantara’s feat on Monday, in Miami’s 3-0 win to begin a three-game series: Eight innings of one-hit, shutout baseball on 96 pitches.

It’s just the latest Alcantara start that is showcasing his transformation into a bonafide ace. He threw at least seven innings while allowing two runs or fewer in five of his six starts in August.

In his last start on Wednesday, Alcantara threw nine innings of one-run ball in a game the Marlins won in extra innings.

His dominance continued on Monday.

Alcantara struck out seven, allowed just seven balls to leave the infield and had feel for all four of his pitches.

He needed just 30 pitches to get through the first three innings and was at 46 pitches when Soto’s ground ball — with an exit velocity of 111.5 mph — plunked Alcantara at the end of the fourth.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

He carried a perfect game into the sixth, which was foiled when Keibert Ruiz led off the inning by reaching on a Jazz Chisholm Jr. fielding error at second base.

The no-hitter bid? That was spoiled with two outs in the seventh, when Josh Bell lifted Alcantara’s 82nd pitch of the night, a slider low in the strike zone, to the wall in right field for a single.

But Alcantara was economical down the stretch. He needed just six pitches to get three outs in the eighth before the Marlins used a pinch-hitter for his spot in the order in the top of the ninth.

As for the offense, the Marlins (61-83) opened scoring in the first inning on a Jesus Sanchez RBI single that scored Chisholm from second base. They tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the ninth when Alex Jackson’s double to left field scored Lewis Brinson and Lewin Diaz.

Dylan Floro worked around a leadoff single in the ninth by getting a double play and groundout to cap the shutout and record his 11th save of the season.

International scouting department shakeup

Fernando Seguignol has been relieved of his role as the Marlins’ international scouting director, but the organization hopes to keep him on staff in a to-be-determined reassigned role, sources confirmed to the Miami Herald on Monday.

As of pregame Monday, Seguignol has not made a decision about whether he plans to stay with the organization, according to sources. It is also not immediately clear why Seguignol was removed from his international scouting director role, a position he has held since November 2017. Decisions on a replacement for Seguignol also have not yet been made.

During his time with the Marlins, Seguignol has overseen all aspects of international operations. This includes scouting, player development and operation of the Marlins’ academy in the Dominican Republic.

Six of the Marlins’ current top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline were signed as international free agents under Seguignol’s tenure: Right-handed pitcher Eury Perez (No. 7, signed in 2019), Jose Salas (No. 10, signed in 2019), Yiddi Cappe (No. 15, signed in 2021), Victor Mesa Jr. (No. 18, signed in 2018), Ian Lewis (No. 26, signed in 2019) and Cristhian Rodriguez (No. 29, signed in 2018).