Podcast: Five Marlins topics I’m paying the closest attention to as 2021 wraps up

(From left to right) Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez, Edward Cabrera, Sandy Alcantara, Jesus Luzardo (44) look from the dugout during the eighth inning of their baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park on Sunday, September 5, 2021 in Miami, Florida. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Miami Marlins’ season is almost over. The start of this upcoming series with the New York Mets is the beginning of this final 25-game run before the close of another season.

Playoffs are out of the picture — Miami is 23 games under .500 at this point — but there are still topics worth following, individual player developments that will play key roles heading into 2022 and beyond.

On the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Jordan McPherson breaks down the five areas of discussion he will be paying the closest attention to over the final four weeks of the season.