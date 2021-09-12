Miami Marlins’ Edward Cabrera removed from Atlanta Braves game with apparent injury

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera (79) pitching against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr) AP

Right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera, the No. 30 overall prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, was removed in the fourth inning of the Miami Marlins’ game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday with an apparent injury.

Moments after Cabrera gave up a two-out, two-run home run to the Braves’ Eddie Rosario, manager Don Mattingly, head athletic trainer Gene Basham, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and the Marlins’ infield converged to check on Cabrera, who was digging his cleat into the mound.

Edward Cabrera leaves the hill in the 4th; he appears to have tweaked something in a leg and heads to the locker room for further evaluation.#JuntosMiami 1#ForTheA 2 pic.twitter.com/JeBUT91112 — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) September 12, 2021

Cabrera threw one warm-up pitch before Mattingly took him out of the game.

The home run accounted for the only runs Cabrera allowed on Sunday over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out four batters while allowing six baserunners on three hits and three walks in what was amounting to one of the best starts of his young MLB career.

Through four starts, Cabrera has a 6.61 ERA (12 earned runs in 16 1/3 innings) with nine strikeouts against 10 walks.

Taylor Williams took over for Cabrera.

This story will be updated.