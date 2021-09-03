Big sixth inning fuels Miami Marlins’ series-opening win over Philadelphia Phillies

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 03: Miguel Rojas #19 of the Miami Marlins (C) celebrates with Jesus Sanchez #76 after scoring during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park on September 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Miami Marlins used a seven-run sixth inning to take the lead for good in a 10-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday to begin a three-game series at loanDepot park.

Miami (56-79) sent 12 batters to the plate in the inning, recording six hits and three walks against three Phillies pitchers.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. reached base twice, first with a leadoff triple and later with a two-out walk. Miguel Rojas had two singles in the inning, driving in three runs. Jesus Aguilar, Jorge Alfaro and Joe Panik all recorded RBI singles, while Bryan De La Cruz added a bases-loaded walk.

Jesus Sanchez added a three-run home run in the first inning, his third consecutive home game with a home run.

Rojas reached base four times total with three hits and a walk. Chisholm and Sanchez both reached base three times.

Jesus Luzardo held the Phillies to three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three in 5 2/3 innings.

This and that

▪ Relief pitcher Zach Pop threw a scoreless eighth inning in his first appearance since coming off the injured list with right middle finger soreness. He got Jean Segura and Bryce Harper to ground out and J.T. Realmuto to line out to Rojas at shortstop.

▪ Zach Thompson, whose first 13 appearances with the Marlins were as a starter, pitched the ninth inning.

▪ Trevor Rogers will start on Saturday, his first start since July 31.

