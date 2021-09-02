Sloppy defense, off night from Sandy Alcantara result in Marlins being swept by Mets

Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the New York Mets in the first inning at Citi Field on September 2, 2021 in New York City. Getty Images

Sandy Alcantara had a rare off night. Patchy defense behind him didn’t help either.

The combination, along with a couple missed opportunities on offense, played a key role in the Miami Marlins’ 4-3 loss to the New York Mets on Thursday to give the Mets a series sweep. The Mets won both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader 3-1 and 4-3. Wednesday’s game was postponed. Miami is 55-79.

Alcantara gave up four runs on eight hits over 6 1/3 innings. It was just the sixth time this season through 28 starts that Alcantara has given up at least four earned runs.

The defense behind him committed four errors, two of which played factors in runs scoring.

In the fourth, Brandon Nimmo led off with a single but advanced to second on an Isan Diaz throwing error from third base. Nimmo scored one at-bat later on a Francisco Lindor RBI double. Lindor eventually scored on an Alcantara balk.

And in the seventh, Jeff McNeil moved from first to third when Jesus Sanchez bobbled a Patrick Mazeika line drive in right field and scored the go-ahead run when a Dominic Smith line drive bounced past Jesus Aguilar’s extended glove and into right field.

Miguel Rojas and Bryan De La Cruz also each had errors in the eighth.

Rojas part of MLB history

Rojas was part of MLB history on Thursday.

Rojas and New York Mets third baseman Jonathan Villar each hit first-pitch leadoff home runs at Citi Field. It marked the first time in a game that both teams’ leadoff men have hit first-pitch homers since MLB started tracking pitch counts in 1988.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Rojas sent a 94.8 mph fastball from Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco a projected 401 feet to left field. It was Rojas’ eighth home run of the season and third leadoff home run in 2021. It was also the first time in Rojas’ career that he hit a home run on the first pitch of a game.

Villar sent a 94.3 mph fastball from Sandy Alcantara a projected 431 feet to right field for his 17th home run of the season.

Rogers, Panik back

The Marlins filled out their expanded roster for the final month of the regular season by bringing back a pair of players who have been sidelined for more than a month.

The two returnees: left-handed starting pitcher Trevor Rogers, who missed two weeks while dealing with a family emergency and then spent last week rehabbing with Class A Jupiter, and infielder Joe Panik, who had been on the injured list for undisclosed reasons since Aug. 13.

Rogers’ return is the most notable. The 23-year-old was the Marlins’ lone All-Star this year and was a frontrunner for the National League Rookie of the Year award before he briefly stepped away from the team after both his parents tested positive for COVID-19 (both have since recovered although his mom was briefly on a ventilator). Rogers has a 2.45 ERA over 111 innings spanning 20 starts this season. He has struck out 129 batters and opponents are hitting just .212 against him this year.

Rogers’ next scheduled start is tentatively on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Jesus Luzardo pitching the series opener on Friday and Elieser Hernandez going on Sunday.

Panik has primarily been a bench bat for the Marlins since being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in late June. He has played in 31 games with 18 starts and is hitting .171 with one double, one home run, four RBI and six runs scored in 87 plate appearances with Miami.

Plan with Zach Thompson

Because the Marlins-Mets game on Wednesday was postponed due to inclement weather, the Marlins skipped right-handed pitcher Zach Thompson’s turn in the rotation.

And for the time being, Thompson’s time in the rotation is over.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said they are moving Thompson to the bullpen to fill the role that John Curtiss had before he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers — a middle reliever who has the potential to throw multiple innings.

“We want to see what that looks like,” Mattingly said.

The 27-year-old rookie has started 13 games for the Marlins this season, recording a 3.16 ERA with 52 strikeouts against 22 walks and a .209 batting average against in 62 2/3 innings.

But with the Marlins’ rotation returning to full strength — they already have a five-man group in Alcantara, Cabrera, Rogers, Luzardo and Hernandez while remaining cautiously optimistic that Pablo Lopez might return by the end of the season —Thompson was the odd man out.

This and that

▪ Third baseman Brian Anderson is day-to-day with a shoulder injury.

▪ The Marlins on Thursday activated reliever Paul Campbell from the injured list and designated for assignment reliever Austin Pruitt to make space on the active roster.