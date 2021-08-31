Podcast: Eder’s injury, Marlins’ pitching depth and resuming a game that started 4 months ago

Courtesy of Pensacola Blue Wahoos

As the Miami Marlins’ season turns into a focus on development, the club got a bit of bad news with rising pitcher prospect Jake Eder having to undergo Tommy John surgery, which will most likely sideline him through the 2022 season.

It’s a tough blow considering Eder’s success in his first season of professional baseball.

But Eder’s injury — in addition to the many other injuries that have taken place at the MLB level this year — serves as yet another reminder that having quality pitching depth throughout the organization can be an invaluable commodity.

Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez discuss this on the latest episode of Fish Bytes. They also dive into Edward Cabrera’s MLB debut, Sandy Alcantara’s dominant August, the Marlins’ series with the Mets that starts with the resumption of a game that has gone more than four months between the ninth and 10th pitches of the game and more.