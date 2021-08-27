Miami Marlins injury updates: Slow down for Pablo Lopez, good news on Lewis Brinson

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Miami. AP

A mixed bag of news on the Miami Marlins’ injury front.

The good: The Marlins don’t believe outfielder Lewis Brinson’s left thumb injury sustained on Thursday is serious.

The bad: Right-handed pitcher Pablo Lopez’s rehab progression as he makes his way back from a right rotator cuff strain has been slowed down.

Let’s start with Lopez. He made his first rehab start with Triple A Jacksonville on Saturday. He faced the minimum over three scoreless and hitless innings while throwing 38 pitches, 24 of which went for strikes. He struck out three and allowed just one baserunner, a first-inning hit by pitch that was erased by an inning-ending double play.

But Marlins manager Don Mattingly said the medical staff didn’t like how his recovery looked the day after so they are giving him extra time as a precaution.

Lopez has not pitched for the Marlins since the All-Star break. In 19 starts before the injury, Lopez had a 3.03 ERA with 111 strikeouts against 25 walks in 101 innings with a .227 batting average against.

“I think everything’s OK in general,” Mattingly said. “I know they slowed him down a little bit. ... Trying to make sure he’s good and then move forward.”

Miami Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson (25) grounds into force out during the first inning of their baseball game against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park on Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

As for Brinson, he left Thursday’s win over the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning after colliding with Bryan De La Cruz while going for an Alcides Escobar fly ball in left-center field. Both outfielders called for the ball and were going at full speed when the collision happened.

Mattingly and head athletic trainer Gene Basham ran to the outfield to check on Brinson, with Basham examining Brinson’s left hand before Brinson was taken out of the game. Magneuris Sierra replaced Brinson in center field.

X-rays were negative.

Mattingly on Friday said Brinson was “a little sore,” which is why he is not in the starting lineup for Friday’s series opener against the Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot park.

“He came out and tried to do some things,” Mattingly said. “I’m trying to stay away from him today. I think he would be available to do certain things. I think we’ve avoided anything major, but it is definitely sore.”

As for the play itself where the injury occurred, Mattingly said “it’s a tough one when both guys get there at the same time.”

“Usually when you’re getting there at the same time, that means you’re both probably pretty much full speed trying to get there,” Mattingly said. “It seemed to be one of those tweener balls. In that case, you’re not really hearing the same way that you are when you got a little bit more time when everybody’s on the run, full speed. There are a few balls like that where you hope somebody is more aggressive and stands out may hear it and back off, but that one last night was obviously did not.”

With Brinson sitting on Friday, Jorge Alfaro is starting in left field with Bryan De La Cruz in center and Jesus Sanchez in right.

As for other injury and rehab updates...

▪ Zach Pop (right middle finger soreness) is back with the Marlins in Miami after two rehab appearances with Class A Jupiter but is not yet on the active roster.

▪ Trevor Rogers, building back up after missing a month while on the family medical emergency list and then the bereavement list, is scheduled to make a second rehab start with Jupiter on Sunday.

▪ Joe Panik (return to play protocols) and Jon Berti (concussion) have been on the field pregame for the bulk of the homestand but there is still no timetable for their returns. Berti has been on the IL since July 23, Panik since Aug. 13.

This and that

▪ De La Cruz recorded his first MLB stolen base on Thursday and said he hopes to incorporate steals into his game more. “The manager needs to give me the green light,” De La Cruz said. “I need to wait for that, but I want to work on that.”

The Marlins entered Friday with 90 stolen bases on the season, which ranked third behind only the San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals (96 each).

Fifteen players have stolen at least one base for the Marlins this year.

▪ While the Marlins are on track for their 11th losing season in the past 12 years, they could potentially post their first winning record at home since 2017. The Marlins entered Friday with a 32-31 record at loanDepot park, compared to a 21-44 mark on the road.