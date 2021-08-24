Podcast: Edward Cabrera’s MLB debut is finally here. What to expect. And more Marlins news

Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera throws a bullpen session while manager Don Mattingly looks on during spring training on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex in Jupiter, Florida. jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

It’s finally happening.

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.

Time: 7:10 p.m.

Location: loanDepot park.

The occasion: Right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera, the No. 30 overall prospect in baseball, is slated to make his Major League Baseball debut as the Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals.

Injuries derailed his 2020 and delayed his start to the 2021 season, but now is his time.

On the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez break down what to expect from Cabrera as he toes the rubber for the first time as a big league. They also dive into more minor-league highlights, proffer at potential September call ups and then dive into a week that was (or wasn’t?) for the Marlins.