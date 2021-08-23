Marlins calling up top pitching prospect Edward Cabrera for MLB debut. The details

Edward Cabrera’s MLB debut is finally almost here.

The Miami Marlins announced Monday they are calling up the highly touted right-handed pitcher to start in their home series against the Washington Nationals. He is projected to start Wednesday.

Cabrera was told the news Sunday.

Let’s check in on Edward Cabrera’s Sunday Night. pic.twitter.com/I8H4zLCFno — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 23, 2021

The 6-5, 217-pound right-hander from the Dominican Republic is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in Miami’s system, No. 5 among all right-handed pitching prospects and No. 30 in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. His fastball can hit triple digits, and his changeup and slider are also valuable offerings.

Cabrera, signed as an international free agent in 2015, had a breakout 2019 season (2.23 ERA, 116 strikeouts, .190 batting average against in 96 2/3 innings between Class A Advanced and Double A before injuries delayed his eventual MLB debut. A shoulder injury during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season limited the amount of work he could do at the alternate training site. He missed all of spring training with a biceps injury that also delayed his start to the 2021 minor-league season.

But Cabrera continued to impress once he got back on the mound. He has made 13 starts this year (two with Class A Jupiter while rehabbing, five with Double A Pensacola and six with Triple A Jacksonville) and has 92 strikeouts against 25 walks over 61 1/3 innings. Opponents are hitting just .205 against him this year.

This story will be updated.