Sandy Alcantara’s gem not enough as Miami Marlins shut out by Atlanta Braves

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches the ball during the first inning of an MLB game against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Sandy Alcantara gave up just one run over eight innings, but the Miami Marlins gave him no run support in a 2-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at loanDepot park.

Jorge Soler’s two-out RBI single to right in the eighth scored Abraham Almonte, who walked with one out, stole second and reached third on a wild pitch. Austin Riley gave the Braves an insurance run with a solo home run against Anthony Bender in the ninth.

It was Alcantara’s third gem of a pitching performance this month. He also has a pair starts with seven shutout innings against the New York Yankees on Aug. 1 and San Diego Padres on Aug. 11. A 3 2/3-inning, 10-run shelling against the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 6 is the lone exception.

Tuesday was Alcantara’s 17th quality start of the season, defined as pitching at least six innings while giving up no more than three earned runs. Miami is 9-8 in those games, including 4-6 when he allows one run or fewer.

The 25-year-old righty and ace of the Marlins’ rotation induced a single-game career-high 22 swings and misses, including 12 with his slider.

The Marlins’ best chance to score against the Braves came when they had the bases loaded with one out in the sixth, but Lewis Brinson popped out and Jesus Sanchez struck out swinging to strand the three runners.

This story will be updated.