Miami Marlins’ win streak ends with blowout loss to Braves. Takeaways from the night

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly visits the mound to retire pitcher Braxton Garrett (60) during the fourth inning of an MLB game against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Monday, August 16, 2021. dvarela@miamiherald.com

The Miami Marlins’ brief yet season-high-tying four-game win streak is over.

A seven-run fourth inning put the game out of reach in a 12-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Monday night to begin a three-game series at loanDepot park.

Miami is now 51-68 and remains just a half-game ahead of the Washington Nationals for fourth place in the National League East. The first-place Braves are 63-56.

Some notables from the game:

Braxton Garrett — really, just about all of the Marlins’ pitchers — struggled with command: Miami’s six pitchers combined to walk a season-high 11 batters on Monday, with Garrett being the main culprit. The lefty starter walked a career-high six batters, including the first three and the final two he faced, before being pulled in the fourth inning. Garrett was tagged with three earned runs in the outing, which tied for his shortest as a starter this season (he also had a three-inning relief appearance on May 15 in his season debut).

Sean Guenther also walked three batters while Jorge Guzman walked two in his first MLB appearance this season.

Paul Campbell wasn’t much better: The Rule 5 selection looked like he was finally turning things around. He had thrown four consecutive scoreless outings since returning from an 80-game suspension following a positive PED test.

He struggled on Monday. Campbell allowed five hits, including a three-run home run to Freddie Freeman and a two-run shot to Adam Duvall, in that seven-run fourth inning.

Campbell has an 8.47 ERA in 10 appearances this season.

Middle infield tandem Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Isan Diaz homer: Perhaps the lone highlights for the Marlins on Monday came on a pair of early swings from their middle infielders. Chisholm Jr. led off the bottom of the first with a 443-foot home run to straightaway center field, his second home run in as many days and his 13th of the season. Diaz gave the Marlins a brief lead in the second with a 416-foot home run of his own. Miami didn’t score another run the rest of the night, recording just two more hits over the final seven innings.

