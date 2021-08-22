Sandy Alcantara’s 11 strikeouts not enough as Marlins’ losing streak hits seven games

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) AP

Sunday was another prototypical performance from Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.

Seven innings pitched. A career-high 11 strikeouts. Just six baserunners allowed.

And once again, he lost.

Alcantara coughed up two runs on a pair of solo home runs — to Tyler Naquin in the first and Mike Moustakas in the fifth — and the Marlins offense couldn’t give him enough run support.

Final score to cap a series at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park: Reds 3, Marlins 1.

The Reds (69-57) swept the Marlins in the four-game series. Miami, now a season-worst 23 games under .500 at 51-74, have lost seven consecutive games.

Naquin added a second solo home run in the eighth against Anthony Bass.

Miami scored its only run of the game in the fourth inning, when a Jesus Sanchez ground ball bounced down the third-base line and into left field for an RBI double that scored Jazz Chisholm Jr.

