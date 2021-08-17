Miami Herald Logo
Miami Marlins

Podcast: Marlins’ Eddy Alvarez talks Olympics, fatherhood and the next steps of his career

He’s a two-time Olympic medalist, just the sixth person to ever win a medal at both the Summer and Winter Games.

Bur Eddy Alvarez’s athletic goals aren’t finished yet.

The Miami native’s next dream: Make it back to the big leagues.

Speaking during his drive up to Jacksonville to rejoin the Miami Marlins’ Triple A affiliate, Alvarez joins the Fish Bytes podcast to recap the Olympics experience in Tokyo, the build up to the games, what life has been like since he returned, fatherhood and more.

