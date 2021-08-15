Late home runs help Miami Marlins finish sweep over Cubs and extend win streak to four

Miami Marlins’ Jesus Aguilar runs after hitting a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning and Jesus Aguilar added a two-run home run of his own an inning later to lift the Miami Marlins to a 4-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday and secure a three-game sweep at loanDepot park.

The Marlins (51-67) won the first two games of the series 14-10 on Friday and 5-4 on Saturday. They have now matched a season high with four consecutive wins and went 5-1 overall in six games against the Cubs this season after winning two of three games at Wrigley Field in June.

Couple this with the Washington Nationals’ latest loss, their 11th in the past 12 games, and Miami is now in fourth place in the NL East.

With a 3-1 count, Chisholm lifted an 89 mph Alec Mills sinker thrown over the heart of the plate and sent it a projected 435 feet to right-center field. It was Chisholm’s 12th of the season and his first since July 10, breaking a span of 15 games without a homer.

Aguilar provided the Marlins with a pair of insurance runs with his 22nd home run of the season, a two-run shot to left field off Cubs reliever Jake Jewell in the seventh. The first baseman had three hits on Sunday and now has a National League-leading 84 RBI on the season.

Elieser Hernandez, making his first start since going on the 60-day IL for the second time this season, held the Cubs to one run in 5 1/3 innings. Paul Campbell (2/3 inning), Richard Bleier (2/3 innings), Anthony Bass (1 1/3 innings) and Dylan Floro (1 inning) held the Cubs scoreless for the final 4 2/3 innings. Floro earned his fifth save of the season.

