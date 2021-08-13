Miami Marlins tie franchise record with 11-run inning against Chicago Cubs

Miami Marlins catcher Alex Jackson (23) celebrates after crossing homeplate with third baseman Brian Anderson (15) and left fielder Jorge Alfaro (38) after Jackson hits a three run home run in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs during baseball game at loanDepotPark in Miami on Friday, August 13, 2021. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Miami Marlins tied a franchise record by scoring 11 runs in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs on Friday to start a six-game homestand at loanDepot park.

It matches the mark set in the fifth inning of their June 4, 2019, win at the Milwaukee Brewers.

Miami sent 15 batters to the plate and recorded eight hits, two walks and two hit by pitches while facing three Cubs pitchers.

Highlighting the inning: A go-ahead grand slam by rookie outfielder Bryan De La Cruz and a three-run home run by catcher Alex Jackson.

De La Cruz recorded two hits in the inning, becoming the second Marlins player to accomplish the feat this season (Miguel Rojas had two hits in the eighth inning on May 4 against the Arizona Diamondbacks).

Miami loaded the bases on singles from Brian Anderson and Jorge Alfaro as well as a walk by Alex Jackson to set up De La Cruz’s grand slam. De La Cruz, who hit his first career MLB home run one game earlier against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, sent an Adbert Alzolay slider thrown over the heart of the plate an estimated 407 feet to left field.

It was the Marlins’ fourth grand slam this season and the first by a Marlins rookie since Lewis Brinson on May 20, 2018.

Pitcher Jesus Luzardo hit a groundball to second baseman David Bote for the first out of the inning before Miguel Rojas hit a two-strike single to left. Alzolay was removed from the game in the middle of Isan Diaz’s ensuing at-bat with an injury. Diaz hit a line drive to right against reliever Dan Winkler and Jesus Aguilar walked to load the bases.

Lewis Brinson then continued his hot streak from the last three weeks with a double to left that drove in two runs. Back-to-back hit-by-pitches to Anderson and Alfaro loaded the bases and drove in another run.

A passed ball brought Brinson home before Jackson capped scoring in the inning with a three-run home run to right center. Jackson’s home run, his third of the season, went a projected 411 feet and had an exit velocity of 108.8 mph.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

After De La Cruz recorded his second hit of the inning, a single to left, the Cubs turned to Rex Brothers out of the bullpen, who recorded the final two outs via a Luzardo strikeout and a Rojas fielder’s choice.