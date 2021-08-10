Podcast: On Lewis Brinson, the Marlins’ new guys and a good week for pitcher prospects

Miami Marlins bench coach and acting manager James Rowson, left, greets Lewis Brinson (25) after a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Miami. The Marlins won 4-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Lewis Brinson, who is on a hot streak for the Miami Marlins, made headlines when a fan at the Colorado Rockies’ Coors Field shouted what sounded like a racial slur while Brinson was batting.

(The Rockies later said the fan was shouting “Dinger,” which is the name of the Rockies’ mascot).

The story circulated nationally and put Brinson in the limelight for reasons outside of his control and for reasons he’d rather be avoided.

This also comes when Brinson is playing arguably his best baseball ever at the MLB level.

Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez discuss this on the latest episode of Fish Bytes. Later in the episode, they also discuss how players the Marlins acquired at the trade deadline (Alex Jackson, Bryan De La Cruz and Jesus Luzardo) are performing as they get steady reps, a Pablo Lopez update and dive into a great week for Marlins pitching prospects.