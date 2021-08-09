Most Marlins draft picks have started playing games. A look at how they have done so far

Infielder Cody Morissette, the Miami Marlins’ second-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, at loanDepot park on Friday, July 23, 2021. jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

The Miami Marlins finished signing their 2021 draft class a little more than a week ago, and the bulk of the 20 new members of the organization has already made its professional baseball debuts.

The majority of players are starting with Miami’s Florida Complex League affiliate, the league formerly known as the Gulf Coast League.

But three — infielders Cody Morissette and Bennett Hostelter as well as outfielder Tanner Allen — have already made their debuts with the Class A Jupiter Hammerheads. A fourth, pitcher and 13th-round pick Chandler Jozwiak, is also listed on the Hammerheads’ active roster but has yet to appear in a game.

Of the group, Hostetler has gotten off to the quickest start. The 18th-round pick out of North Dakota State has gone 5 for 10 with two doubles, six RBI and one run scored during his first three games. Defensively, he has started two games at third base and one at shortstop. He drove in four runs in his second game, including a bases-clearing double to cap a six-run fifth inning that gave Jupiter the lead for good in its 9-7 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Friday.

Hostetler, 23, had a career .286 batting average during his five years at North Dakota State but had a breakout 2021 season (.394 average, .513 on-base percentage, .606 slugging, 58 RBI, 52 runs, 19 stolen bases in 61 games).

“He’s a very good hitter,” Marlins director of amateur scouting DJ Svihlik said. “He’s a versatile infielder that we think can fill a lot of different spots for us in the organization, so we were excited to take him even though he comes from an area that’s not heavily scouted.”

As for the others already with the Hammerheads: Morissette, Miami’s second-round pick out of Boston College, is 1 for 5 with four walks and two runs scored in two games. Allen, the Marlins’ fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State, is 0 for 17 with two walks, one hit by pitch and two runs scored in five games with the Hammerheads.

Meanwhile, 10 other draft picks are currently on the Marlins’ Florida Complex League roster. Here’s how they have done so far.

▪ Sixth-round pick catcher Sam Praytor: 1 for 2 with a double in one game.

▪ Seventh-round pick right-handed pitcher Gabe Bierman: One earned run on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts in two innings.

▪ Eighth-round pick left-handed pitcher Pat Monteverde: Three scoreless innings with two hits allowed and four strikeouts in two relief appearances.

▪ Ninth-round pick right-handed pitcher Jake Schrand: Four scoreless innings with one hit and two walks allowed and seven strikeouts in two relief appearances.

▪ 10th-round pick right-handed pitcher Hunter Perdue: Two unearned runs allowed over 1 2/3 innings on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts in one relief appearance.

▪ 11th-round pick right-handed pitcher Jesse Bergin: Two scoreless innings with two hits allowed and two strikeouts in one start.

▪ 15th-round pick left-handed pitcher Caleb Wurster: Two earned runs allowed on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in three innings over two relief appearances

▪ 19th-round pick outfielder Noah Williamson: 0 for 1 with a walk, hit by pitch and run scored in one game

▪ 20th-round pick infielder Zach Zubia: 2 for 14 with three walks and a run scored in five games.

Catcher Joe Mack, who the Marlins selected with the No. 31 overall pick in the Competitive Balance A round, and third-round pick Jordan McCants were added to the FCL roster on Monday.

First-round pick Kahlil Watson has not yet been assigned to one of the Marlins’ minor-league affiliates. He is one of five Marlins draft picks not yet on a roster. The others: Fifth-round pick outfielder Brady Allen, 12th-round pick right-handed pitcher Brandon White, 14th-round pick right-handed pitcher Holt Jones and 17th-round pick left-handed pitcher Justin Fall.

More Marlins minor-league notables

▪ Four Marlins prospects were named either the player or pitcher of the week for their respective league. Peyton Burdick was the Double A-South player of the week after hitting .571 (12 for 21) with four home runs, three doubles, six RBI, six run scores and six walks against just three strikeouts with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Troy Johnston was the Class A Advanced-Central player of the week after hitting .346 (9 for 26) with four home runs, six RBI and six runs scored with the Beloit Snappers. Antonio Velez was the Class A Advanced-Center pitcher of the week after throwing seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts against just one hit in his start for the Snappers on Wednesday. And Dax Fulton was the Class A Southeast pitcher of the week after throwing five shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and allowing just one hit for the Jupiter Hammerheads.

▪ Two other starting pitchers who had strong weeks in the Marlins’ system: Eury Perez and Edward Cabrera. Perez threw 4 2/3 hitless innings with 11 strikeouts, giving up just an unearned run while allowing three walks. The 18-year-old has a 1.71 ERA through 14 starts with Jupiter. Cabrera struck out 10 over six innings of work for Triple A Jacksonville.